Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal released a Request for Information (RFI) Ground Combat Vehicle Production Capability for Program Executive (CPE) Ground.



Industry can find the RFI notice here in the attachment: [SAM.GOV Link](https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/8d345ba738ed45d398d6ebfb28b25fdc/view)



The United States Government (USG) is seeking information from industry partners to explore innovative solutions for the rapid design, production, and delivery of ground combat vehicles. Please see attached document for additional information.



This RFI is part of the USG’s transformation strategy to modernize defense acquisitions, prioritize speed, and apply commercial practices to meet urgent warfighter needs. We are seeking integrated approaches that leverage advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), digital engineering, and digital manufacturing; approaches that are implemented within a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) framework, supported by a clear data rights strategy, and result in a scalable production capability. As part of our strategic direction, we are seeking solutions that move away from bespoke or highly customized facilities, favoring standardized, scalable approaches to supporting our future needs.



The RFI responses are due by 5 p.m. ET on March 19, 2026.

