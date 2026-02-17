Brooks assumes responsibility as wing command chief Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Brooks assumed responsibility as the 150th Special Operations Wing Command Chief, New Mexico Air National Guard, during the February Unit Training Assembly. Chief Brooks takes over from Chief Master Sgt. Michael Herrera, who was recently named the State Command Chief for the NMANG.

“He steps into this role with knowledge, skills, abilities to ensure the deliberate, forced development of our most valued asset – our Airmen,” said Col. Christopher George, commander, 150th SOW and presiding official. “In this unprecedented time at the Department of War, he brings decades of experience and a reputation for taking care of people and a record of delivering results when it matters most. Chief Brooks' resume reads like a road map of service and impact, from his early days as an Airman on the flight line, working engines on C-17s and F-16s, to his time as the HH-60 flight engineer and a special missions aviator and one of the first enlisted airmen in the United States Air Force to complete remote pilot training and execute missions with the RQ-4 (remotely piloted aircraft). You are gaining a command chief who is here for you. He will challenge you. He will advocate for you, and he will walk beside you as you grow into the future.”

Brooks was an “Army brat” who grew up throughout the United States. He finished High School in King George, Virginia, and enlisted in the Air Force in July 2003. He separated from active duty and joined the NMANG in 2019.

“I'm so unbelievably proud to be here with you all. Colonel George's intent with strategic, resilient, decisiveness is what we must embrace. In addition to that, I want you to hold me accountable for two things, culture and development. Culture is one of those things that is the most challenging, really challenging thing to hold on to, but it's the most important thing to institutionalize in a command like this. Our environment is consistently changing and evolving. We must adapt to remain relevant. And, whatever that future fight holds for us, if it means rebranding, it means advocating for new resources or new mission styles, that's what we're going to do to remain relevant,” said Brooks.

In his role as Command Chief, Brooks advises the commander on mission effectiveness, professional development, training, and military readiness for all assigned and attached personnel.