Navy Advances No Sailor Lives Afloat Initiative by Expanding Shore Housing Capacity

WASHINGTON D.C. (Feb. 19, 2026) – The Navy is advancing the Chief of Naval Operations’ No Sailor Lives Afloat initiative, which ensures all Sailors assigned to ships and afloat units have access to housing ashore.

<br> “No Sailor Will Live Afloat is about readiness, dignity, and trust,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations. “When our ships are in port, our Sailors should be able to rest, recover, and reconnect in safe and modern housing ashore. As part of the holistic Total Sailor – Fit to Fight effort, this initiative ensures we are investing in the well-being of our people with the same seriousness that we invest in our platforms and capabilities — because a ready Navy begins with ready Sailors.”

<br> Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) is leading efforts to expand access to quality housing through accelerated renovations, restoration of offline barracks, expanded temporary lodging options, and partnerships with Public Private Venture (PPV) housing providers.

<br> As of February, approximately 4,500 Sailors have transitioned from living afloat to residing ashore.

<br> “Living aboard is for operational necessity, not day-to-day life,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command. “We’re committed to giving every Sailor access to clean, safe, and comfortable housing when their ship is in port.”

<br> CNIC has identified several short-term and long-term projects across all major homeports to increase availability of unaccompanied housing. These efforts include improving conditions in current barracks, bringing additional rooms back online through additional investments, expanding PPV options, exploring innovative housing solutions, providing temporary lodging when needed, and advocating for an increase to the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH).

