Photo By Kelly Burkhalter | The Forward Area Mobility Spray - System (FAMS-S) is a new capability that allows the...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Burkhalter | The Forward Area Mobility Spray - System (FAMS-S) is a new capability that allows the U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) to decontaminate surfaces from chemical and biological exposure as far forward as possible. CPE CBRND plans to field three variants of FAMS-S to the SOF community by FY28. Pictured above, SFC Marchello Walters simulates decontaminating an exposed vehicle using the FAMS-S Small Variant system during a recent test event. see less | View Image Page

Innovative Decon System a "Game Changer" for CBRN Operations

Addressing a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) event is a highly complex situation. In some cases, just a small exposure of CBRN agent can quickly spread and contaminate the environment, equipment, and warfighters.



In CBRN environments, warfighters contend with additional stress and burden because they must wear Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). Capabilities that reduce their risk of CBRN agent exposure and allow them to quickly and safely remove their PPE is key to achieving mission success.



The Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense’s (CPE CBRND) Joint Project Manager for CBRN Special Operations Forces (JPM CBRN SOF) is delivering a “system of systems” decontamination (decon) capability to warfighters whose mission places them in austere, hostile, operational environments. This capability enables them to decontaminate equipment as close to the spot of exposure, or “far forward”, into mission space and return it back into service quickly, ensuring it is clean enough to reuse and eliminating the need for warfighters to wear PPE during the decon process.



The capability, called the Forward Area Mobility Spray System (FAMS-S), currently has three variants: Man Portable (MP), Small Variant, and Large Variant. The MP is a battery powered backpack that holds five gallons of decontamination solution. The Small Variant is designed to be mounted onto the rear bed of a Lightweight Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle and contains one 50-gallon tank. It is powered by integrating the host vehicle’s battery source or by a generator or shore power. The Large Variant is also designed to be mounted onto the rear bed of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, but it contains two 50-gallon tanks. Like the Small Variant, it is powered by the host vehicle’s battery source, a generator, or shore power.



All three variants provide SOF warfighters with an air-droppable or mobile capability that allows them to go far forward into mission territory to perform a host of decon operations. The FAMS-S MP achieved Full Operational Capability (FOC) in May 2025, nearly three years ahead of schedule. The Small Variant and Large Variant are also expected to reach FOC early. The FAMS-S team attributes the delivery speed to direct and frequent interactions with the user community.



Matthew McGinley, FAMS-S Assistant Program Manager, JPM CBRN SOF, said that the FAMS-S team has frequent and direct access to the user community. This open communication allows his team to understand the user’s needs, listen to their feedback, and rapidly apply changes. Engaging with the user community enabled incremental delivery, which contributed to the accelerated timeline. McGinley and his team worked with the users to prioritize and deliver enhanced, agile decontamination capability quickly and incrementally.



“The user community is more risk tolerant. Getting a capability into their hands today is very important toward giving them the competitive advantage and eliminates the need to spend years in additional development and testing seeking a perfect solution,” McGinley said.



From a warfighter’s perspective, Sergeant First Class (SFC) Marchello Walters, JPM CBRN SOF’s Senior Chemical Non-Commissioned Officer, said users appreciate the modularity of the system and its ease of use.



The FAMS-S systems are designed to have a much smaller logistical footprint than currently fielded spray systems by integrating seamlessly into the bed of their host vehicle, operating off battery power, containing their own storage tanks, and having siphon features to replenish water from any source and built-in recirculation features that keep the decon solution thoroughly mixed.



“I have a totally complete and mobile system that does it all – no need to transport fuel, generators, or water, or haul equipment on trailers, which is amazing,” said Walters.



All FAMS-S systems are “decon agnostic,” meaning they can use any decontaminant solution chosen by the warfighter. All systems come with two spray nozzles: a stream nozzle to blast off gross contamination and a fan nozzle to apply the decon solution.



“Although the FAMS-S systems are currently being fielded only to special operations forces, the word is quickly spreading throughout the CBRN community about this new capability, and I’ve received a lot of feedback from some of my military counterparts and in the Chemical Corps expressing great interest in the system,” said Walters.



FAMS-S' reduction of physical and logistical burden supports the Department of War’s (DoW) priority to promote warfighter lethality by decreasing disruptive factors. Carrying less equipment allows warfighters to focus on remediating threats that could negatively impact their mission in real time. The accelerated delivery also aligns with DoW’s priority to reform acquisition by using incremental delivery to accelerate fielding and ensure that warfighters have the latest equipment when they need it. With FAMS-S fielded, warfighters can decon faster and closer to the site of exposure to contain and eliminate the threat of agent contamination.



In FY27, the team will begin developing a new variant called the FAMS-S Aircraft Interior Decon to decontaminate the sensitive instruments inside an aircraft. The FAMS-S capability will join the full suite of CPE CBRND’s decon capabilities that promotes deterrence through a fully integrated, layered CBRN defense posture.