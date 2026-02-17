EOD Technicians Prove Arctic Warfare Readiness in Norway

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | KRISTIANSAND, Norway (Feb. 8, 2026) — A U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8) conducts long-range aerial reconnaissance during a rapid airfield damage repair drill at Arctic Specialist 2026. Arctic Specialist is an annual Norway-hosted multinational joint EOD and expeditionary mine countermeasure exercise providing training, exercise, and development of land and maritime EOD tactics, techniques and procedures in a cold-weather environment. Commander Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, having operational capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins) see less | View Image Page

KRISTIANSAND, Norway - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit EIGHT (EODMU-8), assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, completed Exercise Arctic Specialist 26 alongside Allied forces from Norway, and Sweden, February 3-12, 2025.

Arctic Specialist is an annual Norwegian-hosted multinational exercise focused on expeditionary mine countermeasure (ExMCM) operations and land-based explosive ordnance disposal tactics. The strategic location of the exercise provides valuable training in an extreme cold-weather environment where conditions are dynamic, and the operating environment continues to evolve.

"The Sailors of EODMU-8 have made me immensely proud, demonstrating unparalleled skill and resolve by executing complex operations across the EOD spectrum in the harshest conditions with our Allies," said CDR Matthew Guido, Commanding Officer, EODMU-8. "Their achievement is a testament to the hard work and professionalism they conduct daily in preparation to maintain security and access in the Arctic corridor. Our partnership with the Norwegian Navy EOD is vital to our shared success in the Arctic, and we are grateful for their collaboration and friendship."

During the 10-day exercise, U.S. Navy EOD technicians conducted a wide range of operations including underwater demolitions, exploitation of mines, conventional munition disposal, rapid airfield damage repair, close-quarters combat, rappel operations, and trench clearance. These training events collectively contributed to increased lethality and technical expertise in the Arctic domain. Operations emphasized integration among Allied forces in preparation for future conflicts.

“The Norwegians are excellent hosts and dependable teammates.,” said Lt. Andrew Lewis, EODMU-8 officer in charge. “We are lucky to have an exercise that brings together EOD operators that are experts at working in the arctic domain. Each lesson they teach us pays dividends for the EOD force as we work towards bolstering our extreme cold weather capabilities.”

The exercise provided valuable real-world training opportunities for EOD technicians to refine their professional skills while operating in extreme cold-weather conditions. Participation in Arctic Specialist evaluates planning, communications, and operational oversight while simultaneously providing warfighters and enablers with valuable operational experience as they test the people, equipment, and logistics needed to execute missions in remote and austere locations.

“In the Arctic, there is no margin for complacency. Our Norwegian partners and Navy EOD operators demonstrate that in freezing environments, the smallest detail can become the biggest threat,” said EODCS Juan Hernandez, EODMU-8 ExMCM company Leading Chief Petty Officer. “We look forward to continued U.S participation in Exercise Arctic Specialist for years to come, strengthening our partnerships and advancing our cold weather capabilities alongside our allies.”

The Norwegian-hosted exercise also served as a venue for exchanging tactics, techniques, and procedures through the integration of foreign EOD professionals embedded within U.S. Navy EOD platoons.

“We are very pleased that this exercise has participants from several NATO nations and different branches of defense.” said Commander Senior Grade Christian Couillault, Exdir and Chief of the Norwegian Naval EOD Commando. “This is one of the few exercises where the main training audience is the Navy EOD diver himself and his team. The cooperation we have developed and maintained over the many years with EODMU-8 is strong.”

Arctic presence remains a high-priority mission for forces across the Department of War and is central to homeland defense as its strategic importance grows.

The effects of emerging technologies and increased economic competition continue to shape an evolving security environment, requiring an increased level of regional stability and cooperation. These conditions demand naval forces capable of operating effectively in high-latitude environments.

“We are grateful that the U.S. Navy sends its best Sailors to create realistic training missions. The technology brought by the U.S. Navy EOD team to test in Norway, enriches us all in the development track. The fact that we are able to develop procedures together within several military skills in demanding arctic conditions makes us better equipped for joint operations in the north,” said Couillault.

Commander, Task Group 68.1 (EODMU-8) is part of the forward-deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa under Commander, Task Force 68, with the capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate, and dispose of explosive ordnance.