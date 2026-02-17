Silver Saturday training develops future warfighters at Prep School

By SrA Gracie Nowlan U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School cadet candidates participated in a series of hands-on events designed to develop tactical warfighting proficiency, leadership skills and decision-making under pressure during a Silver Saturday training day Jan. 31, 2026. The training was held in the Prep School training area at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Training designed to test and develop

The cadet candidate-led exercise reinforces foundational military skills. Throughout the day, participants rotated through training events that included establishing a 360-degree perimeter, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), radio communications, land navigation and formal inspections. The events provided cadet candidates with experience in teamwork, critical thinking and accountability.

“Silver Saturdays build upon leadership skills a person has, and it pushes them to make hard decisions as well as take accountability for their entire team,” said Cadet Candidate Roman Bereguta, training leader for the Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise. “These skills will come into play one day in the real mission and cadet candidates will know exactly what is expected of them and what it takes to ensure their team succeeds.”

Silver Saturday is a quarterly training day at the Prep School designed to prepare cadet candidates for their end-of-year training event prior to graduation.

Discipline and attention to detail

The training day began with formal inspections, reinforcing standards, discipline and precision. The inspections primarily evaluate room standards, common living areas, as well as personal appearance and uniform standards.

“Formal inspections reinforce accountability, discipline and attention to detail-core attributes expected of future officers,” said Cadet Candidate Elijah Price, group training officer. “By maintaining high standards for personal appearance and living spaces, cadet candidates develop habits of professionalism and pride in their environment. These standards translate directly to operational settings, where recognizing small discrepancies and maintaining discipline can significantly impact mission outcomes.”

Maintaining security in all directions

During the exercise, cadet candidates took the lead in establishing a 360-degree perimeter, practicing communication and shared responsibility in a tactical environment. This perimeter is set by positioning personnel around a designated site, so it is fully secured and observed from every direction.

“Communication and accountability play a factor in 360 security because cadet candidates must know who is approaching the perimeter or leaving the perimeter,” said Cadet Candidate Christopher Tang, group training officer. “Cadet candidates must communicate, letting each other know what spots they are covering. If accountability or communication did not exist, then the integrity of the perimeter and what is being guarded weakens.”

Tactical Combat Casualty Care: Lifesaving skills in a tactical setting

As the exercise progressed, cadet candidates applied TCCC principles, treating simulated casualties while maintaining situational awareness. This training instructs cadet candidates how to stabilize casualties and provide proper triage and care until higher-level medical support becomes available, increasing survivability in operational environments.

TCCC training teaches cadet candidates to recognize life-threatening injuries and provide immediate treatment in operational settings, Tang said, building readiness and confidence in high-stress situations.

Clear communication, clear results

During the radio communications portion, cadet candidates practiced transmitting clear, concise messages to maintain coordination and accountability across teams.

“Effective communication directly impacts both mission success and team safety. Clear, accurate transmissions ensure coordinated actions, prevent misunderstandings, and reduce the risk of friendly fire or operational failure,” Price said. “Emphasizing communication training at the Prep School helps develop leaders who can convey information reliably in complex and high-stakes situations.”

Land navigation and critical thinking

The training progressed to land navigation, challenging cadet candidates to navigate terrain accurately without reliance on technology.

Land navigation training teaches cadet candidates to read maps, use a compass and plot grid coordinates to move accurately in the field, Price said. The instruction prepares them to operate in environments where GPS or communications may be unavailable, requiring them to rely on foundational tools and training to navigate safely and maintain accountability for themselves and their wingmen.

Building warfighters and leaders of character

The training goes beyond physical skills, emphasizing mindset and decision-making under pressure.

“If you’re going to talk about being a warfighter, you have to practice it,” said Sean Tiernan, a military training liaison at the Prep School. “It is a mindset, but it is also about giving the cadet candidates real challenges that they can feel confident about. I think it is critical.”