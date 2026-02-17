New Dining and Retail Options Expand On-Post Convenience at Fort Bragg

Photo By Lauren Reho | The Cupbop Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place at Fort Bragg on Jan. 7, 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg continues to expand on-post dining and retail options to support Soldier and Family quality of life while reinforcing readiness across the installation as the premier power projection platform.

According to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service team, decisions about which businesses will come to an installation are based on a combination of local needs, customer demand and long-term planning.

“The Army and Air Force Exchange Service considers the preferences and needs at each installation it serves,” Zach Wright, Corporate Communication Writer/Editor for the Executive Group, AAFES, said. “Market analysis helps quantify local demographics, trends in dining preferences and the competitive landscape.”

Customer feedback also plays a key role in shaping what comes next.

“Customer demand and acceptance is the consideration when evaluating opportunities to introduce new providers and services,” Wright said. “The Exchange closely monitors demand at each installation it serves to inform short- and long-term strategies.”

Two recent additions, Baker Motorsports and Cupbop, reflect broader efforts to modernize and diversify on-post offerings while improving convenience for both Soldiers and Families.

“Modern on-installation dining options and specialized retail is a reflection of the Exchange’s commitment to constant improvement to fully meet the changing needs of the communities it serves,” Wright said.

On-post access to dining, retail and services can reduce the need for Soldiers and Families to travel off post, saving time during the duty day and after duty hours.

On-installation options also support the military community in the fact that AAFES earnings are reinvested back into quality-of-life programs.

“One hundred percent of Exchange earnings are returned to the military community,” Wright said. “Authorized shoppers who utilize Exchange services and restaurants save with military-exclusive pricing while generating critical earnings and dividends for budget-constrained quality-of-life programs, without additional burden to American taxpayers.”

Baker Motorsports offers motorcycle apparel and safety gear such as helmets, jackets, reflective vests, gloves and boots, all items designed for high visibility and weather adaptability.

“Convenient access to properly fitted, quality gear and apparel supports readiness and quality of life while reinforcing Soldier safety,” Kim Neiss, Fort Bragg Exchange General Manager, AAFES, said. “Performance-focused apparel improves visibility, comfort and control.”

This retail option is aligned with the Army’s priority on keeping Soldiers safe, healthy and mission-ready always. Cupbop adds another fast-casual option to the installation, offering customizable meals that can support customers who have limited time during the duty day.

“Customizable fast-casual meals allow Soldiers to quickly choose meals that fit their dietary preference and time constraints without sacrificing quality,” Neiss said.

AAFES officials said the Exchange remains focused on adapting services and offerings to meet the ever-evolving needs of the Fort Bragg community.

As new dining and retail options continue to expand, the goal remains consistent in improving quality of life for Soldiers and Families while supporting readiness across the installation.