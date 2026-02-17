Class of 2026 celebrate 100s Night as they near graduation

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadets from the Class of 2026 marked the final 100 days before graduation during a 100s Night dining-in ceremony at Mitchell Hall, Feb. 12. Held annually approximately 100 days before commissioning, the event recognizes a key milestone as cadets prepare to enter the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force as officers.

An annual marker of transitions ahead

For many cadets, 100s Night marks a moment of reflection on how far they have come.

“100s Night is a very important milestone because it is a recognition of our journey as cadets through the crucible of the U.S. Air Force Academy,” Class of 2026 President, Cadet 1st Class Kobe Achu noted.

The event serves as an annual reminder that graduation and commissioning are no longer distant milestones, but rapidly approaching moments. Vice President Cadet 1st Class Caroline Friedrick echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the shared journey of the class.

“This moment feels both surreal and earned,” Friedrick said. “We’ve grown together through shared challenges, setbacks and successes. Standing here now, it feels like we’re closing one chapter while beginning to step into another.”

Friedrick said the most exciting part is seeing classmates achieve goals they have worked towards for years, stepping into their roles and offices and making a real impact. Though the class is headed in different directions, the bond formed at the Academy will always remain.

Reflection of the past, anticipation of the future

100s Night provides cadets an opportunity to reflect as graduation approaches, while building anticipation for commissioning. The event marks the culmination of four years of military, academic, and physical development to become leaders of character and quality.

“It is a surreal moment, but also a retrospective one,” said Achu. “I want the class to celebrate this milestone but also take a step back and look at the friends you made along the way, and cherish the moment. “Many of us, after graduation, are going to different corners of the country and even the world. We probably will not see each other for some time. I encourage them to stay connected with the village they built here.”

The night carries a powerful mix of nostalgia and pride as cadets look back on their time at the Academy and ahead to the responsibility they are about to assume.

“It feels like just yesterday I was storming the hill when we were 1,000 days from graduation,” Friedrick said. “For the Class of 2026, this moment represents perseverance through four demanding years academically, physically and mentally. It’s proof that the long days, early mornings and sacrifices were worth it, and that we’re ready for what comes next. We’re ready to throw our hats in the air and watch the Thunderbirds fly overhead.”

Class unveils official 2026 portrait

A key moment of the ceremony was the unveiling of the Class of 2026’s official painting. The presentation of class paintings has been an Academy tradition for more than 50 years, with the Class of 2026 collaborating with artist Justin Hayward on their selected artwork.

“The backdrop is a sunrise, highlighting the new beginnings of our lives,” said Achu. “In the forefront are three aircraft symbolizing our past, present and future in the profession of arms. All on the overlook of Eagle's Peak, a feat that many of us completed during our freshman year.”

“The portrait serves as a lasting symbol of who we are and of the Class of 2026's legacy,” Friedrick added.