The Crew Chief with a Contagious Smile

Photo By Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taliyah Lloyd, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 4, 2026. Aircraft maintainers are the unseen force behind mission success as they provide the safety checks and preflight requirements that keep the aircrew safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley) see less | View Image Page

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – In a career field known for its long hours, high standards and precision to detail, Airman 1st Class Taliyah Lloyd can usually be found with a smile on her face. Her laughter can be heard on the flightline amongst her crew as she supports her wingmen. Her demeanor is a reminder that resilience and joy can coexist, even in the most demanding of environments.

Taliyah joined the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 20, 2024, and arrived at Fairchild in February 2025 to join the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as a crew chief. Now her laughter can be heard on the flightline by the wingmen that know her best.

“Every day I try to have a positive attitude and check on other people in my unit,” said Lloyd. Known across the shop simply as “Giggles,”

Lloyd has built a reputation for boosting morale while fulfilling the demands that her shop requires. To maintain this balance, Lloyd remains anchored in her faith, family, close friendships and the Air Force Core Values.

“God is a big part of who I am,” said Lloyd. “Integrity is huge. I make mistakes—I’m only human—but being able to say, ‘Let’s grow from it,’ that matters.”

Growth has not always come easy for Lloyd. She struggled with certain aspects of her on-the-job training causing her supervisors to delay her from the next level of training. However, she did not let it keep her down. Instead, she went back to what she describes as a “mental drawing board” and used that setback to study more, ask more questions and meet her challenges head-on.

That same determination also revealed another area she struggled with; self advocation. She described a feeling of being at the bottom of the food chain which was reflected in her inability to speak up for herself. Over time, Lloyd realized silence would not further her career nor strengthen her as an Airman. She learned that advocating for herself is something that she should be doing no matter the circumstance. This mentality has driven her to help others who struggle in the same way.

“Discipline in maintenance means following the technical orders and making sure everyone is following the same standard,” said Lloyd. “The ability to follow proper procedures has a major effect on the outcome of every mission”

While Lloyd doesn’t know what the rest of her Air Force career will look like, she is committed to growing as an Airman, learning how to be the best at her job, and leading by example.