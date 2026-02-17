Major accident response: What Airmen need to know

Understanding how to respond during a major accident is a critical part of installation readiness at Hill Air Force Base. While day-to-day emergencies are handled by local responders, a major accident is any incident serious enough to require activation of the installation disaster response force.



A major accident may involve an aircraft incident, toxic materials, hazardous substances, explosives, or other large-scale emergencies that require coordinated response efforts across multiple agencies.

At Hill AFB, the most planned-for major accident scenario is an aircraft incident.



“The major accident most planned for is an aircraft incident since we have a lot of aircraft on base,” said Robert Trickey, 775th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency manager.



With a high volume of flying operations and mission-essential aircraft, preparedness for aviation-related emergencies remains a top priority.



How to report a major accident



Emergency response operations begin with notification. Reports may come from a variety of sources including eyewitnesses, phone calls, radio transmissions, or warning systems. However, for Airmen at Hill, the reporting process is simple and direct.



The primary way to report a suspected major accident is by dialing 911.



“911 should be the go-to reporting channel since it gets responders moving to the incident,” Trickey said.

Whether on duty, off duty, or located anywhere on the installation, dialing 911 ensures the Emergency Communications Center can quickly dispatch the appropriate responders. When reporting an incident, personnel should provide as much detail as possible to help emergency teams assess and respond effectively.



In addition to calling 911, individuals who witness an incident should alert others in the immediate area to ensure safety until responders arrive.



What happens after notification



Once notification occurs, initial responders establish incident command and begin lifesaving and rescue operations. Response efforts may include fire suppression, hazardous material containment, cordoning affected areas, and implementing tactical priorities to protect personnel and resources.



Protective measures will be communicated to base personnel through established notification systems. During a major accident, Airmen may hear a Giant Voice announcement or receive an AtHoc notification via email, phone call, or text message.



These systems are used to provide clear instructions on required actions, whether that involves sheltering in place, avoiding certain areas, or preparing for evacuation.



Withdrawal vs. evacuation



In some situations, responders may conduct a withdrawal if they are in imminent danger or once response actions are complete. An evacuation, on the other hand, is used to remove personnel from an affected area for safety.



If Hill AFB directs a withdrawal or evacuation, personnel will be notified through Giant Voice announcements or AtHoc alerts. It is critical that Airmen follow instructions immediately and remain attentive to official communication channels for updates.



Personnel accountably



Following a major accident, accountability becomes a priority.



After an incident, wing leadership may direct an accountability recall through commanders using Unit Control Centers or through Command-and-Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application, the Air Force’s crisis management and reporting system.



Airmen are responsible for responding promptly to accountability notifications and updating their status through their chain of command. If a member believes they have been missed during an accountability process, they should immediately contact their unit to ensure their status is updated.



Major accident preparedness is not solely the responsibility of emergency responders. It requires awareness and action from every Airman.



If you need to report a major accident, dial 911 and provide as much detail as possible.

Knowing how to report an incident, how notifications are delivered, and how accountability is conducted ensures Hill Air Force Base can respond quickly, protect lives, and maintain mission readiness.

Readiness begins with understanding your role.

