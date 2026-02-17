U.S. Marshals, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Strengthen Interoperability Through Joint Training Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT CARSON, Colo. - Green Berets assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), partnered with the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group for a joint training mission aimed at enhancing surveillance techniques, exchanging tactical knowledge, and improving interoperability between federal law enforcement and military special operations forces on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2026.



The training focused on sharing expertise with the U.S. Marshals by providing instruction based on their extensive experience in domestic law enforcement and fugitive operations.



“One of the big benefits we get from this training is that they do a lot of surveillance operationally in the real world,” said a 10th SFG (A) Green Beret. “We get the latest and greatest TTPs (Tactics, Techniques and Procedures) that they have.”



Beyond surveillance techniques, the joint training allowed participants to exchange ideas related to tactics, techniques and procedures, including close-quarters battle (CQB) a high-intensity, close-range, team-based form of combat training conducted inside confined spaces such as buildings, rooms and trench systems.



Close-quarters battle relies on speed, surprise and violence of action to rapidly neutralize threats while minimizing risk to friendly forces and noncombatants.



“A lot of their tactics are similar to ours so if they change anything in their SOP (Standard Operating Procedures), it gives us an opportunity to look at how we can update our SOPs to be more lethal,” said a 10th SFG (A) Green Beret.



By integrating law enforcement expertise in fugitive apprehension and domestic operations with military special operations, the training provided a unique opportunity to refine room-clearing procedures, communication methods and team coordination in complex environments.



Unlike conventional forces that often operate in larger formations, special operations units frequently conduct missions in small teams where precise communication, disciplined movement and synchronized action are critical to success.



“A lot of what we do overlaps between Special Forces and the Marshal Services Special Operations Group,” said a Marshal Services Special Operations Group team member. “When we come out here and train together, it’s an opportunity for us to exchange information, tactics and techniques and overall, just learn from each other.”



Working side-by-side allows participants to better understand each other’s capabilities, limitations and operational methods, which are a critical factor when coordinating across agencies during high-risk missions.



“Anytime we get to work with an elite group of people who train in somewhat the same realm as special forces it enhances our ability to stay lethal,” said a 10th SFG (A) Green Beret. “Because the Marshals are more focused on what they do and as Special Forces there’s so many skills, we have to stay sharp on.”



Joint training missions like this reinforce readiness, build professional relationships, and enhance overall mission effectiveness.



As threats continue to evolve, partnerships between organizations such as the U.S. Marshals Service and the 10th Special Forces Group remain essential to maintaining national security and public safety.



“It’s been great so far, both times we’ve been out here we learned a ton and hopefully we’ll continue to sustain this relationship,” said a Marshal Services Special Operations Group team member.