A Story About Jets (But Not the Story You’re Thinking)

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Fritz adjusts the intercommunication control panel with dial adjuster he manufactured, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., Jan 31, 2026. The dial was used to assist pilots in the cockpit to adjust their intercommunication control panel.

PORTLAND, Ore.--From the manufacturing floor to soaring in the sky, the story of our jets often skips the in-between. The work that happens behind the scenes is quiet, methodical, and essential, carried out far from the spotlight, but critical to every flight.

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Fritz, an avionics integrated systems technician at the 142nd Wing, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., spends his days solving problems most people never see. When an aircraft system fails, the broken component is removed from the jet and sent to the avionics integrated system team, also known as the “backshop.” SSgt. Fritz and other backshop members determine whether it can be repaired, rebuilt, or redesigned entirely.

“We’re kind of like in-depth tech support,” Fritz said. “The flight line pulls a part they think is bad, and we verify that it actually is. If we can fix it, we do. If we can’t, we make sure it gets where it needs to go next.”

SSgt. Fritz joined the Air Force in 2014, initially working as a flight line avionics technician. For years, his job was pulling components, replacing boxes, and getting aircraft back in the air. Over time, however, his interest shifted from the exterior of the aircraft to the electronics hidden inside it.

“I was the guy pulling the box out of the jet,” Fritz explained. “Now I’m the guy fixing what’s inside that box.”

Members of the backshop work on troubleshooting individual circuit boards and systems, many of which were designed decades ago. Much of the test equipment used to evaluate these components is well past its intended life cycle, and replacement parts are often no longer available.

“When you can’t order a part anymore, you have to get creative,” said Fritz. “You look at the technical data, you work with engineers, and sometimes the answer is to build the solution yourself.”

That innovation and creativity have become one of Fritz’s defining contributions. Using 3D printers, laser cutters, and digital design tools, he designs and manufactures locally approved fixtures, adapters, covers, and part add-ons to keep the aging systems of the F-15 C-model operational. Each item must fit exact dimensions and meet Air Force standards before it can be used.

Some of Fritz’s designs have extended far beyond his own workbench. He helped manufacture multiple cable tester systems that were distributed to Air Force bases overseas, supporting backshop operations on a global scale. In another case, using a 3D printer on base, he developed a custom tool to make dialing the cockpit intercommunication control panel (ICCP), or in other words, the radio, faster and less physically demanding–a simple idea that became an approved, locally manufactured solution.

“You’re testing it literally hundreds of turns, and they’re kind of inconveniently placed and awkward,” said SSgt. Fritz of the ICCP. “So I made this thing like a giant knob that you can spin onto the dials.”

Outside the scope of building tools, Fritz also plays a key role in identifying system-wide trends. When failures reoccur he looks for patterns, software revisions, or processing issues, and communicates those findings back to engineers. That feedback loop has led to direct collaboration with Air Force and industry engineers, sometimes resulting in changes to testing procedures or system design.

“That was when it really clicked for me,” said Fritz. “I realized nothing is carved in stone. You can actually improve the process if you understand it well enough.”

Today, Fritz has returned to his role as a full-time technician after spending several years as a drill status guardsman. As some aircraft begin to phase out, his shop finds itself in a period of uncertainty, evaluating which systems can be supported and how their expertise fits into the Air Force’s future.

“It’s a weird spot to be in,” said Fritz. “But it’s also an opportunity to figure out where we can still add value.”

When asked to describe his job in just a few words, Fritz was quick to respond with, “Consistency, detail, and thoroughness. You spend way more time setting up a test than actually running it. If one thing is misaligned or miscalibrated, the whole thing falls apart.”

For Fritz, the work isn’t about recognition or quick wins. It’s about precision, curiosity, and building something that didn’t exist before, so the mission can keep moving forward.

“If you have an interest in microcontrollers, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, or you want to be involved in powerful tools, this is a good place to be,” said Fritz.