Final A-10 prepares to depart Hill AFB, closing a defining chapter in Ogden ALC history

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- After several decades of sustaining one of the Air Force’s most iconic aircraft, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex is preparing to send off its final A‑10 Thunderbolt II at the end of February. The departure of the A-10 depot maintenance mission marks the end of an era for the 571st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, which will deactivate following completion of its last A‑10, closing a mission that has shaped generations of maintainers at Hill Air Force Base. “This mission has been a point of pride for the entire complex,” said Brig. Gen. Hall Sebren, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander. “The A‑10 came to Hill because of the skill and dedication of our workforce, and it stayed here because that expertise only grew stronger with time. Our maintainers extended the life of this aircraft again and again, and they did it with a level of pride and professionalism that has become part of Hill’s identity.” The A‑10, affectionately known as the “Warthog,” has been a staple of American airpower since the mid-1970s. Designed around its GAU‑8/A Avenger cannon and built to survive intense ground fire, the aircraft earned a reputation for protecting troops in close‑air‑support missions from Desert Storm to Afghanistan. But behind every sortie and every life saved was a deep bench of maintainers, engineers, and artisans who kept the aircraft flying long past its original service life. The Ogden ALC began performing depot‑level maintenance on the A‑10 in 1998, becoming the Air Force’s primary location for structural repair, wing replacements, and major overhauls. The 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group manages A‑10 depot maintenance and has overseen thousands of A‑10 inductions over the years. At its peak, the A‑10 line at Hill employed hundreds of maintainers, sheet‑metal technicians, engineers, and logisticians. The team tackled everything from complex structural refurbishment to a major re‑winging effort that kept the fleet viable for many additional years. “We have had maintainers who have worked on the A‑10 for decades,” said Col. Ryan Nash, commander of the 309th AMXG. “They know every inch of this aircraft. They’ve trained generations of maintainers, and they’ve poured their hearts into keeping the Warthog in the fight. Watching the last jet roll out is emotional for all of us.” The Air Force is executing a phased retirement of the A‑10 fleet as part of a broader modernization strategy focused on preparing for high‑end conflict. The Air Force is shifting its investment toward aircraft such as the F‑35A Lightning II (already a major sustainment mission at Hill) and the forthcoming next‑generation air dominance family of systems. These platforms bring stealth, advanced sensors, and greater survivability. As the final A‑10 completes its depot journey, the 571st AMXS is preparing to deactivate. Many of its maintainers will transition to other missions within the Ogden ALC, including the F‑35, F‑16, and C‑130 sustainment lines. “We’re not losing talent, we’re redirecting it,” Nash said. “The same people who kept the A‑10 flying will now bring their expertise to the next generation of aircraft. Their experience is invaluable, and the Air Force still needs them.” The squadron has been planning the transition for several years, ensuring that personnel have opportunities to retrain, relocate within the complex, or retire if they choose. Hill AFB leadership commemorated the end of the A‑10 depot mission with a small ceremony recognizing the maintainers, engineers, and support personnel who sustained the fleet for more than 40 years. “This is a moment to honor the people,” Sebren said. “The A‑10 is iconic, but what made it legendary was the team behind it. The pilots continuously adjusted tactics and the A-10 support network from software engineers to depot artisans and everyone in between kept an aging aircraft relevant far longer than anyone expected. The A-10 community embodies the warrior ethos we strive for and legacy of the A-10 belongs to that entire team.” As the last A‑10 departs the Ogden ALC, it carries with it the final chapter of a mission defined by grit, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment. The Warthog may be leaving Hill, but the impact of the men and women who sustained it will endure — in the aircraft they maintained, in the Airmen they trained, and in the future missions they will now help shape.