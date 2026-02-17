Fort Bragg HBI Graduates Earn National Recognition at International Builders’ Show

Courtesy Photo | John Pomelow was named the 2025 recipient for the National Association of Home...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | John Pomelow was named the 2025 recipient for the National Association of Home Builders Chairman’s Award at the International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 18. 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Two Home Builders Institute training program graduates from Fort Bragg were selected to receive national awards at the International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida, highlighting how the installation’s Transition Assistance Program supports career readiness for both Soldiers and military Families.



John Pomelow was named the 2025 recipient for the National Association of Home Builders Chairman’s Award, and Rae Patterson-Jarrell was selected as the 2025 Shirley McVay Wiseman Award recipient, two of HBI’s top national honors.



Torri Boderick, HBI Operations Manager, said the HBI Training Program at Fort Bragg operates as a Department of War SkillBridge partner within TAP, helping Service Members transition from military service into high-demand skilled trades careers.



“TAP provides the counseling, readiness workshops and employment guidance that prepare Soldiers for civilian success, while HBI delivers hands-on, industry-recognized carpentry and electrical training at no cost during the Service Member’s final 180 days of service,” Boderick said. “Together, the two programs equip transitioning Service Members with technical skills, professional certifications and direct job placement support, creating a seamless bridge from uniformed service to the construction workforce.”



Pomelow, a U.S. Army Soldier with nearly two decades of distinguished service and multiple combat deployments, said he learned about HBI during TAP and immediately applied.



“During a portion of TAP, I was briefed on the 14 Career Skills Programs offered on Fort Bragg and immediately decided I wanted to try,” Pomelow said.



He enlisted in 2006 as a 13F Fire Support Specialist and reclassed to 35L Counterintelligence Agent eight years into his career.



He completed the Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training in Carpentry and earned the OSHA-10 Construction Industry certification. He said the training and career preparation helped him reshape his confidence about the transition.



“It taught me skills I could use personally in my own home or professionally in the workforce,” Pomelow said. “We had mock interviews, resume prep and employer briefings, all of which helped build my confidence leaving the Army.”



After graduation, Pomelow put his training into action with Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, where he helped build homes while also leading volunteers on-site.



Patterson-Jarrell, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said she enrolled after seeing a need in her community and learning that HBI also supports veterans and military dependents.



She separated from active duty to keep her dual-military family together when her husband received orders to Fort Bragg. After transitioning, she renovated a rental property and said the experience revealed how difficult it was to find construction support.



“I realized how hard it was to find reasonable, reliable help in the construction industry,” she said. “After talking with women in my community, I learned this wasn’t just my problem.”



This led her to discover the HBI Training offered through Fort Bragg TAP.



“HBI isn’t just for transitioning Service Members,” Patterson-Jarrell said. “It also supports veterans and military dependents, which means they’re helping Families at every stage of the transition. That mattered to me.”



She completed multiple HBI training courses, including PACT Core, Green Building, Carpentry, Electrical and OSHA-10. She said the program gave her the foundation to kickstart her own construction business immediately after graduation.



“Learning the correct way to do things saves time and money, and results in a higher-quality, longer-lasting product,” she said.



She also described how instructors worked with her to bring current HBI students to a volunteer construction project at a local animal rescue, thus providing real-world experience and strengthening community ties.



Boderick emphasized that HBI’s training model is competency-based and aligned with national construction standards, including more than 300 hours of practical instruction, thus preparing graduates to meet industry expectations immediately. In addition, the program is tuition-free and supported by job placement assistance, so HBI serves as a dependable workforce pipeline.



“Winning two national awards in the same year elevates Fort Bragg as a standout SkillBridge location,” Boderick said. “It validates the installation’s reputation for producing high-performing, workforce-ready graduates.”



Bernadine Brown, HBI Regional Career Development Coordinator, said strengthening the force includes preparing Soldiers for transition, which ultimately supports long-term readiness and reinforces the Army’s commitment to taking care of its Soldiers and Families.



“Preparing Soldiers for transition is part of mission readiness," Brown said. "HBI and TAP provide a structured pathway that builds confidence, certifications and real-world job connections, so Soldiers can leave service prepared for what’s next."



Pomelow said the program’s impact goes beyond training. He said he regularly reaches out to instructors for real-world guidance.



“This program is more than just instruction and experience in building; you become part of the HBI family that stretches across the nation,” he said. “I have no doubt that if I ever need help in the future, HBI will always be there and willing to help.”



The recognition reflects Fort Bragg’s continued focus on mission readiness, ensuring Soldiers and Families have the tools, training and support to succeed during transition and beyond.



Patterson-Jarrell encouraged others to take full advantage of the opportunity.



“TAP and HBI genuinely want you to succeed,” she said. “They meet you where you are and help you move forward, so show up, ask questions, and take full advantage of the opportunity.”