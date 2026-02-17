(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements

    Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements

    Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany – The senior leaders of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Story by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements

    SEMBACH, Germany – The senior leaders of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, hosted a townhall meeting at the Sembach Chapel Feb. 19 for members of both headquarters.

    The town hall meeting was part of an ongoing communication effort by the senior leaders to keep the military and civilian staff of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe informed and to maintain transparency.

    As part of the town hall meeting, awards were presented to several civilian staff members of Defense Health Network Europe in recognition of their commitment to excellence, dedication and achievements.

    The awardees were as follows:

    • Adriane Carney, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 1st Quarter FY25
    • Elaine Martin, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 2nd Quarter FY25
    • Jamie Moore, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 3rd Quarter FY 25
    • Max Boulton, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 4th Quarter FY25 (Category 1)
    • Glenton Atwell, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 4th Quarter FY 25 (Category 2)

    Headquartered at Sembach, Germany, the Defense Health Network Europe (DHNE) proudly serves 220,000 beneficiaries across Europe. The Network delivers health care and supports medical readiness in 22 strategically located military hospitals and clinics in Bahrain, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 09:54
    Story ID: 558366
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements
    Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements
    Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements
    Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements
    Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strongertogether
    armymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version