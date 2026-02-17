Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements

Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany – The senior leaders of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili (right), hosted a townhall meeting at the Sembach Chapel Feb. 19 for members of both headquarters. As part of the town hall meeting, awards were presented to several civilian staff members of Defense Health Network Europe in recognition of their commitment to excellence, dedication and achievements. Pictured here is Glenton Atwell (center), Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 4th Quarter FY 25 (Category 2) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – The senior leaders of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, hosted a townhall meeting at the Sembach Chapel Feb. 19 for members of both headquarters.

The town hall meeting was part of an ongoing communication effort by the senior leaders to keep the military and civilian staff of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe informed and to maintain transparency.

As part of the town hall meeting, awards were presented to several civilian staff members of Defense Health Network Europe in recognition of their commitment to excellence, dedication and achievements.

The awardees were as follows:

Adriane Carney, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 1st Quarter FY25

Elaine Martin, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 2nd Quarter FY25

Jamie Moore, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 3rd Quarter FY 25

Max Boulton, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 4th Quarter FY25 (Category 1)

Glenton Atwell, Defense Health Network Europe Employee of the Quarter - 4th Quarter FY 25 (Category 2)

Headquartered at Sembach, Germany, the Defense Health Network Europe (DHNE) proudly serves 220,000 beneficiaries across Europe. The Network delivers health care and supports medical readiness in 22 strategically located military hospitals and clinics in Bahrain, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.