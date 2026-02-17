Defense Health Network Europe Civilian Employees Recognized for their Achievements

SEMBACH, Germany – The senior leaders of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, hosted a townhall meeting at the Sembach Chapel Feb. 19 for members of both headquarters.
The town hall meeting was part of an ongoing communication effort by the senior leaders to keep the military and civilian staff of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe informed and to maintain transparency.
As part of the town hall meeting, awards were presented to several civilian staff members of Defense Health Network Europe in recognition of their commitment to excellence, dedication and achievements.
The awardees were as follows:
Headquartered at Sembach, Germany, the Defense Health Network Europe (DHNE) proudly serves 220,000 beneficiaries across Europe. The Network delivers health care and supports medical readiness in 22 strategically located military hospitals and clinics in Bahrain, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.
