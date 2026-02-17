Putting with a purpose at Fort Drum SFRD resource fair

Photo By Michael Strasser | Photo caption: Fort Drum family members attempt to sink a putt during the Mulligans...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Photo caption: Fort Drum family members attempt to sink a putt during the Mulligans Fore the Mind event Feb. 18 inside the Exchange. The mini-golf game and resource fair was hosted by the Soldier and Family Readiness Division to help community members connect with resources and to promote positivity and resiliency. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 19, 2026) -- A miniature golf course stretched around a resource fair inside the Fort Drum Exchange on Feb. 18, offering community members a playful midday break from their normal routines.



Hosted by the Soldier and Family Readiness Division, the “Mulligans Fore the Mind” event encouraged participants not only to sink a few putts but also to discover creative ways to cultivate a positive outlook and stay active during the winter.



“We are here to support our Soldiers and their families,” said Jordan Reeves, Family Advocacy Program educator. “We wanted to bring awareness to the fact that winters here are long and can be overwhelming. This can make people feel isolated – but they are not alone.”



In golf, a mulligan is a do-over or a second chance for a better outcome.



“We want people to know that it’s OK to have a ‘do-over’ for your day or mood,” Reeves said. “Today, we shared a few tips and resources on how to handle stress, anger and negative feelings.”



Monica Zilka, Fort Drum FAP educator, said the Winter Olympics is proof that there is a wide variety of activities that nurture the mind, body and soul – even if you aren’t a professional athlete.



“You must get out of the house and not let the weather stop you,” she said. “There are so many things to do in this area. Dress for the weather, get out and go play!”



While Soldiers and family members took turns on the greens, others chatted with representatives from the New Parent Support Program, FAP, Exceptional Family Member Program, Suicide Prevention Program, Employee Assistant Program and Military Life and Family Counselors.



Shawn Jensen, FAP specialist, said that embedding family readiness resources into a low-stress activity like mini-golf allowed them to connect with community members on a personal level.



“The Soldier and Family Readiness mission is to assist with prevention and improve family readiness,” she said. “Family Advocacy Program tries to be as creative as possible. We like to create new events that help get people out and interact with program support members. If they are having fun, then they will likely learn more and remember the resources and support programs that we provide.”



To learn more about SFRD programs, visit [https://home.army.mil/drum/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/soldier-and-family-readiness-division-sfrd](https://home.army.mil/drum/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/soldier-and-family-readiness-division-sfrd) and [www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD](http://www.facebook.com/FortDrumSFRD). Community members can also keep track of upcoming Fort Drum events and activities on the My Army Post app (MAPA), which is available for free on Google Play and Apple App Store.