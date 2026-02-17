Photo By Michael Kienzle | Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires, presents the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Kienzle | Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires, presents the Capability Program Executive certificate for Defensive Fires to Col. Guy Yelverton III during an activation ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama, Feb. 17, 2026. The ceremony formally established the first three Capability Program Executives under PAE Fires, aligning acquisition leadership to accelerate delivery of critical fires capabilities to Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Portfolio Acquisition Fires Activates Three Capability Program Executives (CPEs)

The U.S. Army officially activated the first three Capability Program Executives under the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires organization, marking a significant step forward in transforming the Army’s acquisition processes within the Fires portfolio. Presided over by Lieutenant General Frank Lozano, the ceremony at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, introduced a transformative framework designed to accelerate acquisition and streamline collaboration with industry.

The newly activated CPEs include Defensive Fires, Offensive Fires, and Integrated Fire and represent a centralized approach to managing the Army’s fires portfolio. Each CPE is led by an acquisition executive with extensive expertise in acquisition and fires operations, ensuring decisive leadership and oversight in delivering critical capabilities to the warfighter. The Capability Program Executives include Colonel Guy Yelverton III (CPE Defensive Fires), Brigadier General G. Robert J. Mikesh (CPE Offensive Fires), and Ms. Miranda H. Oden (in the dual role of CPE Integrated Fires and PAE Fires Executive Director).

The activation of the Capability Program Executives underscores the Army’s commitment to accelerating its acquisition processes and delivering cutting-edge capabilities to the warfighter. This initiative represents a key step in the Army’s broader acquisition transformation, fostering collaboration between the Army and industry to address emerging threats and challenges.