(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portfolio Acquisition Fires Activates Three Capability Program Executives (CPEs)

    LTG Lozano presents certificate to COL Guy Yelverton III

    Photo By Michael Kienzle | Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires, presents the...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Story by Michael Kienzle 

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive FIRES

    Portfolio Acquisition Fires Activates Three Capability Program Executives (CPEs)
    The U.S. Army officially activated the first three Capability Program Executives under the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires organization, marking a significant step forward in transforming the Army’s acquisition processes within the Fires portfolio. Presided over by Lieutenant General Frank Lozano, the ceremony at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, introduced a transformative framework designed to accelerate acquisition and streamline collaboration with industry.
    The newly activated CPEs include Defensive Fires, Offensive Fires, and Integrated Fire and represent a centralized approach to managing the Army’s fires portfolio. Each CPE is led by an acquisition executive with extensive expertise in acquisition and fires operations, ensuring decisive leadership and oversight in delivering critical capabilities to the warfighter. The Capability Program Executives include Colonel Guy Yelverton III (CPE Defensive Fires), Brigadier General G. Robert J. Mikesh (CPE Offensive Fires), and Ms. Miranda H. Oden (in the dual role of CPE Integrated Fires and PAE Fires Executive Director).
    The activation of the Capability Program Executives underscores the Army’s commitment to accelerating its acquisition processes and delivering cutting-edge capabilities to the warfighter. This initiative represents a key step in the Army’s broader acquisition transformation, fostering collaboration between the Army and industry to address emerging threats and challenges.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 18:36
    Story ID: 558342
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portfolio Acquisition Fires Activates Three Capability Program Executives (CPEs), by Michael Kienzle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LTG Lozano presents certificate to COL Guy Yelverton III
    Ceremony overview with audience and leadership on stage
    Senior leadership formation with newly designated CPEs
    LTG Lozano applauds during ceremony
    LTG Lozano presents certificate to Ms. Miranda H. Oden
    LTG Lozano presents certificate to Brig. Gen. G. Robert Mikesh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PAE Fires; Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version