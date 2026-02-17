Puerto Rico Air National Guard announces new chief of staff-air

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico — The Puerto Rico Air National Guard announced the promotion of Col. Steve L. Campbell to brigadier general and his appointment as chief of staff-air during a ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base on Feb. 6, 2026. Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabón Jr., PRANG commander, presided over the promotion and cited Campbell’s service, national-level leadership and contributions to Puerto Rico’s enduring mission and resilience. “General Campbell brings an exceptional blend of operational expertise, national-level experience and a deep connection to the people of Puerto Rico,” Pabón said. “His leadership will strengthen our team, reinforce our partnership with First Air Force and NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] and position the PRANG for a future defined by readiness, resilience and relevance across the Western Hemisphere and beyond.” Brig. Gen. (PR) Carlos J. Rivera Román, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, welcomed Campbell to the Puerto Rico National Guard leadership team. “Seeing the number of people who flew here to support you and hearing your history and accomplishments, I look forward to working with you,” Rivera said. Campbell thanked attendees and said, “It feels good to be back home. This is where it all started for me as a ‘two-striper,’ and I am grateful for the opportunity. I share in general Pabón’s vision to continue to build trust and respect within the PRANG and to excel as an organization to stay relevant in the fight.” Campbell most recently served as commander of the 601st Air Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, where he led more than 400 personnel in the execution of Operation Noble Eagle. Under his leadership, the center directed tactical control of the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, overseeing two air defense sectors, 23 alert sites and nearly 400 radar systems responsible for safeguarding the skies over 330 million Americans. Before leading the 601st, Campbell served as chief of staff for First Air Force providing executive leadership across Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space. In that role, he worked to ensure unity of effort among wings, groups, squadrons and detachments nationwide. Campbell’s connection to Puerto Rico and the PRANG spans decades. From January 2021 to November 2022, he served as commander of the 156th Operations Group, championing initiatives including fighter-presence advocacy, arresting-gear infrastructure at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport and strategic development efforts that contributed to the establishment of the PRANG’s Contingency Response Group, Combat Communications Squadron and Host Nation Rider Program. He was among the first Airmen on the ground in response toHurricane Maria in 2017, supporting lifesaving operations during one of the most challenging periods in Puerto Rico’s history. His earlier service includes multiple temporary duty assignments to the island, beginning as an airman first class supporting Coronet Oak, and later as a crew chief, pilot, group commander and senior staff officer. He also served on the safety board for the Rican 68 investigation, honoring the fallen by ensuring lessons learned strengthened future operations. Pabón also recognized the role of Campbell’s family. “We extend our thanks to Tiffany, Leanna, Tyson and Cammie for their unwavering support and the sacrifices that make service possible. The PRANG is stronger because of the love and stability that family provides behind the scenes,” he said. As chief of staff-air, Campbell will serve as the senior adviser to the PRANG commander on Air Force matters, guiding strategic planning, operational readiness and organizational development across the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

PARA DIFUSIÓN INMEDIATA

La Guardia Nacional Aérea de Puerto Rico anuncia nuevo jefe de estado mayor aéreo

BASE DE LA GUARDIA NACIONAL AÉREA MUÑIZ, Puerto Rico — La Guardia Nacional Aérea de Puerto Rico anunció el ascenso del coronel Steve L. Campbell al rango de general de brigada y su designación como jefe de estado mayor aéreo, durante una ceremonia celebrada en la Base de la Guardia Nacional Aérea Muñiz el 6 de febrero de 2026. El general de brigada Humberto Pabón Jr., comandante de la Guardia Nacional Aérea de Puerto Rico (PRANG, por sus siglas en inglés), presidió el ascenso y destacó el servicio de Campbell, su liderazgo a nivel nacional y sus aportaciones a la misión permanente y a la resiliencia de Puerto Rico. “El general Campbell aporta una combinación excepcional de experiencia operacional, trayectoria a nivel nacional y un profundo vínculo con el pueblo de Puerto Rico”, expresó Pabón. “Su liderazgo fortalecerá a nuestro equipo, consolidará nuestra alianza con la First Air Force y con el NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] y posicionará a la PRANG para un futuro definido por la preparación, la resiliencia y la relevancia en todo el hemisferio occidental y más allá”. El general de brigada (PR) Carlos J. Rivera Román, ayudante general de Puerto Rico, dio la bienvenida a Campbell al equipo de liderazgo de la Guardia Nacional de Puerto Rico. “Al ver la cantidad de personas que viajaron hasta aquí para respaldarte y al conocer tu historia y logros, espero con entusiasmo poder trabajar contigo”, dijo Rivera. Campbell agradeció a los presentes y señaló: “Se siente bien estar de regreso en casa. Aquí fue donde todo comenzó para mí como ‘two-striper’, y estoy agradecido por la oportunidad. Comparto la visión del general Pabón de seguir construyendo confianza y respeto dentro de la PRANG y de sobresalir como organización para mantenernos relevantes en la lucha”. Campbell se desempeñó más recientemente como comandante del 601st Air Operations Center en la Base Aérea de Tyndall, Florida, donde dirigió a más de 400 integrantes en la ejecución de la Operación Noble Eagle. Bajo su liderazgo, el centro ejerció el control táctico de la Región Continental de Estados Unidos del NORAD, supervisando dos sectores de defensa aérea, 23 sitios de alerta y cerca de 400 sistemas de radar responsables de salvaguardar el espacio aéreo de 330 millones de estadounidenses. Antes de liderar el 601st, Campbell fungió como jefe de estado mayor de la First Air Force, aportando liderazgo ejecutivo en Air Forces Northern y Air Forces Space. En ese rol, trabajó para garantizar la unidad de esfuerzo entre alas, grupos, escuadrones y destacamentos a nivel nacional. El vínculo de Campbell con Puerto Rico y con la PRANG se extiende por décadas. De enero de 2021 a noviembre de 2022, se desempeñó como comandante del 156th Operations Group, impulsando iniciativas que incluyeron la defensa de una presencia sostenida de aeronaves de combate, infraestructura de sistemas de frenado (arresting gear) en el Aeropuerto Luis Muñoz Marín y esfuerzos de desarrollo estratégico que contribuyeron al establecimiento del Contingency Response Group, el Combat Communications Squadron y el Host Nation Rider Program de la PRANG. Fue de los primeros aviadores en llegar a Puerto Rico en respuesta al huracán María en 2017, apoyando operaciones para salvar vidas durante uno de los periodos más desafiantes en la historia de la isla. Su servicio previo incluye múltiples asignaciones temporales en Puerto Rico, comenzando como aviador de primera clase apoyando Coronet Oak, y más adelante como jefe de tripulación, piloto, comandante de grupo y oficial de estado mayor senior. También integró la junta de seguridad de la investigación de Rican 68, honrando a los caídos al asegurar que las lecciones aprendidas fortalecieran las operaciones futuras. Pabón también reconoció el rol de la familia de Campbell. “Extendemos nuestro agradecimiento a Tiffany, Leanna, Tyson y Cammie por su apoyo inquebrantable y por los sacrificios que hacen posible el servicio. La PRANG es más fuerte gracias al amor y la estabilidad que la familia brinda tras bastidores”, expresó. Como jefe de estado mayor aéreo, Campbell se desempeñará como el principal asesor del comandante de la PRANG en asuntos de la Fuerza Aérea, guiando la planificación estratégica, la preparación operacional y el desarrollo organizacional en toda la Guardia Nacional Aérea de Puerto Rico.