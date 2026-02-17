734th AMS Moves Into New Interim Passenger Terminal at Andersen AFB

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Coates, 734th Air Mobility Squadron passenger service agent, puts luggage on to a baggage carousel at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 7, 2026. The Interim Passenger Terminal improves the travel experience for service members and families while restoring critical passenger processing capability following Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — More than two years after Typhoon Mawar destroyed the passenger terminal, the 734th Air Mobility Squadron has officially transitioned operations into a newly constructed Interim Passenger Terminal, marking a major milestone in recovery, readiness, and quality-of-life improvements for travelers and Airmen alike.

The interim facility restores critical passenger processing capability while providing increased efficiency, climate-controlled spaces, and an improved travel experience for service members, families, and mission partners transiting through Guam.

“This move represents far more than a building,” said Lt. Col. Geoff Britzke, 734th Air Mobility Squadron commander. “It reflects years of adaptability, teamwork, and commitment to delivering reliable air mobility support while improving the traveler experience despite significant challenges.”

In May 2023, Typhoon Mawar caused catastrophic damage across the island, including the destruction of the squadron’s permanent passenger terminal. Within hours of the storm’s passage, Airmen from the 734th AMS transformed a freight warehouse into a makeshift terminal, reopening the port within 34 hours and becoming the first location on Guam to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel, relief supplies, and recovery equipment.

That same spirit of innovation carried forward in the months that followed. The squadron later executed Patriot Express missions from an improvised terminal built from repurposed shipping containers, ensuring predictable and reliable travel for military members, civilians, retirees, and their families during a period of island-wide recovery. The new Interim Passenger Terminal builds on those hard-earned lessons, providing a more durable and passenger-focused environment while long-term repairs to the permanent terminal continue. Renovations to the original facility are ongoing and projected for completion in 2027.

The 734th AMS continues to exemplify agility and resilience, delivering critical air mobility support across the Indo-Pacific while investing in infrastructure and base operating support that strengthen readiness and reinforce shared security.

“This interim terminal reflects our commitment to the people we serve and the partnerships we rely on,” said MSgt. Johnathan Eubanks, 734th AMS passenger services section chief, “By investing in resilient infrastructure and working alongside our joint and community partners, we’re strengthening trust, supporting families, and ensuring Guam remains a stable and reliable hub for operations across the region.”