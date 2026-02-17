Alaska Air National Guardsmen rescue an injured cross-country skier

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 176th Wing rescued an injured cross-country skier Feb. 16 in Southcentral Alaska.
After sustaining a head injury while cross-country skiing, the injured individual used a cellular phone to contact the Alaska State Troopers who then requested support from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, resulting in the RCC opening a rescue mission.
Due to the absence of daylight and the lack of an illuminated airstrip near the distressed individual, local civilian air ambulance services were unable to conduct the mission.
The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched JBER-based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s rescue squadrons.
Using night-vision goggles, a 210th RQS HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter with 212th RQS Guardian Angels aboard flew to a remote cabin near Girdwood about 30 miles southwest of Anchorage.
The Jolly Green II crew arrived on scene and loaded the patient for transport. The crew quickly transported and released the patient to Providence Alaska Medical Center.
While the 176th Wing Rescue Triad’s military mission stands alert in support of the Eleventh Air Force Alaska NORAD Region, they also work with the AKRCC to provide Alaska with specialized civil search and rescue capabilities when available.
The rescue squadrons continuously train in Alaska’s vast and austere locations to hone their specialized skill set and can operate under the most challenging conditions.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 16:13
|Story ID:
|558330
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
