Alaska Air National Guardsmen rescue an injured cross-country skier

An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, launches from the flight line on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 6, 2025. The Alaska Air National Guard is the first Alaska based unit to field the HH-60W and the flight was the first time a Jolly Green II had ever taken off from JBER. The HH-60W is a result of the development of the HH-60G Pave Hawk and built upon the existing and proven framework of the UH-60M Black Hawk production model. The HH-60W received its name as the Jolly Green II during a ceremony in February 2020, honoring the Jolly Green crews of previous generations who established the excellence and capability expected of the USAF combat rescue crews today.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 176th Wing rescued an injured cross-country skier Feb. 16 in Southcentral Alaska.

After sustaining a head injury while cross-country skiing, the injured individual used a cellular phone to contact the Alaska State Troopers who then requested support from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, resulting in the RCC opening a rescue mission.

Due to the absence of daylight and the lack of an illuminated airstrip near the distressed individual, local civilian air ambulance services were unable to conduct the mission.

The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched JBER-based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s rescue squadrons.

Using night-vision goggles, a 210th RQS HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter with 212th RQS Guardian Angels aboard flew to a remote cabin near Girdwood about 30 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The Jolly Green II crew arrived on scene and loaded the patient for transport. The crew quickly transported and released the patient to Providence Alaska Medical Center.

While the 176th Wing Rescue Triad’s military mission stands alert in support of the Eleventh Air Force Alaska NORAD Region, they also work with the AKRCC to provide Alaska with specialized civil search and rescue capabilities when available.

The rescue squadrons continuously train in Alaska’s vast and austere locations to hone their specialized skill set and can operate under the most challenging conditions.