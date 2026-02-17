Fort Bragg Shares Housing Improvements, Road Work, Healthcare Updates, and Spring Events at February Meeting

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Community leaders, service providers, and installation staff met at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Feb. 18, to share updates about housing, roads, healthcare, safety, and upcoming events that affect families living and working on Fort Bragg.
Garrison Commander Col. Chad Mixon opened the meeting by thanking everyone who helped during the recent ice and snowstorm.
“The Garrison team did an outstanding job of managing us through the storm,” he said. “We were able to keep the airfield open, keep the roads safe, and do what we do uninterrupted.”
Mixon also mentioned that possible government furlough was avoided at the last minute, allowing employees to return to work quickly.
Big Improvements Coming to On‑Post Housing Fort Bragg is investing heavily in housing repairs and upgrades. Corvias, the company that manages on‑post housing, shared that:
“Your feedback is important to us,” said Corvias representative, Jeff Williams, encouraging residents to complete the Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey.
Road Projects Moving Forward The Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works shared updates on several road projects:
DPW Director, Jeff Williamson, explained the main challenge: “All I need is money,” he said. “When I get an allocation, we’ll be off to the races.”
Healthcare Updates from WOMAC Medical Center Womack Army Medical Center announced several changes to improve patient safety and access:
Womack AMC representative, Col. Stephanie Mott encouraged the community to use the patient portal, saying, “It’s a great way to contact your care team and see your records.”
She also warned about rising measles cases in North Carolina and encouraged families to stay aware during spring travel.
Safety and Security Reminders The Directorate of Emergency Services representative, Mr. Dean DeMark, shared several reminders:
MWR Events and Activities for Families Fort Bragg’s MWR team highlighted several upcoming events:
“If you haven’t taken your family to the ice rink, it is really a unique asset,” said MWR’s Mr. Brian Prokes.
Education and Community Programs The Army Continuing Education System representative, Ms. Jamie Booth, announced its Education Fair at the Iron Mike Conference Center on March 12, featuring more than 60 colleges and financial aid experts. Cumberland County shared information about:
Other Updates
The next Community Action Council meetings at the Iron Mike Conference Center are scheduled forMay 20, August 19, and November 18, 2026.These meetings are open to everyone and are a great way for residents to share their ideas and concerns with installation leadership.
