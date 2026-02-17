Fort Bragg Shares Housing Improvements, Road Work, Healthcare Updates, and Spring Events at February Meeting

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Community leaders, service providers, and installation staff met at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Feb. 18, 2026, to share updates about housing, roads, healthcare, safety, and upcoming events that affect families living and working on Fort Bragg. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Community leaders, service providers, and installation staff met at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Feb. 18, to share updates about housing, roads, healthcare, safety, and upcoming events that affect families living and working on Fort Bragg.

Garrison Commander Col. Chad Mixon opened the meeting by thanking everyone who helped during the recent ice and snowstorm.

“The Garrison team did an outstanding job of managing us through the storm,” he said. “We were able to keep the airfield open, keep the roads safe, and do what we do uninterrupted.”

Mixon also mentioned that possible government furlough was avoided at the last minute, allowing employees to return to work quickly.

Big Improvements Coming to On‑Post Housing Fort Bragg is investing heavily in housing repairs and upgrades. Corvias, the company that manages on‑post housing, shared that:

625 roofs were replaced last year , and the final 297 will be finished by June.

, and the final 297 will be finished by June. Renovations —including new floors, crawl‑space repairs, and interior updates—are happening in several neighborhoods.

—including new floors, crawl‑space repairs, and interior updates—are happening in several neighborhoods. Hillcrest has already begun delivering newly renovated homes.

has already begun delivering newly renovated homes. Baton is expected to reopen homes this summer.

is expected to reopen homes this summer. Historic neighborhoods are receiving new electric panels.

are receiving new electric panels. Geothermal heating and cooling systems are being added to hundreds of homes.

“Your feedback is important to us,” said Corvias representative, Jeff Williams, encouraging residents to complete the Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey.

Road Projects Moving Forward The Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works shared updates on several road projects:

Work on King Road and Manchester is complete.

is complete. Designs for the All American Freeway project are ready, but construction depends on funding.

are ready, but construction depends on funding. Rock Merritt Road is currently under construction and should be finished by the end of June.

is currently under construction and should be finished by the end of June. Survey and geotechnical work for the Gruber Bridge and All American Freeway is underway.

DPW Director, Jeff Williamson, explained the main challenge: “All I need is money,” he said. “When I get an allocation, we’ll be off to the races.”

Healthcare Updates from WOMAC Medical Center Womack Army Medical Center announced several changes to improve patient safety and access:

A new policy requires chaperones for sensitive medical exams unless the patient declines.

unless the patient declines. Enrollment is open for all TRICARE Prime categories, including retirees 65 and older.

for all TRICARE Prime categories, including retirees 65 and older. Same‑day appointments can now be booked online through the TRICARE patient portal.

can now be booked online through the TRICARE patient portal. The Patient Family Partnership Council meets monthly and is open to all beneficiaries.

Womack AMC representative, Col. Stephanie Mott encouraged the community to use the patient portal, saying, “It’s a great way to contact your care team and see your records.”

She also warned about rising measles cases in North Carolina and encouraged families to stay aware during spring travel.

Safety and Security Reminders The Directorate of Emergency Services representative, Mr. Dean DeMark, shared several reminders:

Check smoke alarms monthly and keep space heaters away from anything that can burn.

and keep space heaters away from anything that can burn. Abandoned vehicle towing will begin in April.

will begin in April. Vehicle repairs should not be done in parking lots because of environmental risks—use the MWR Auto Skills Center instead.

should not be done in parking lots because of environmental risks—use the MWR Auto Skills Center instead. Watch out for tax‑season scams .

. Firearms must be registered online before bringing them onto the installation.

MWR Events and Activities for Families Fort Bragg’s MWR team highlighted several upcoming events:

UNC vs. West Point hockey game on Feb. 28.

on Feb. 28. All‑American Half Marathon and 5K on March 21.

on March 21. Golf season kickoff with the CG Payday Scramble.

with the CG Payday Scramble. A new Fourth of July celebration with a different music style than previous years.

“If you haven’t taken your family to the ice rink, it is really a unique asset,” said MWR’s Mr. Brian Prokes.

Education and Community Programs The Army Continuing Education System representative, Ms. Jamie Booth, announced its Education Fair at the Iron Mike Conference Center on March 12, featuring more than 60 colleges and financial aid experts. Cumberland County shared information about:

Library book sales

The Storytelling Festival

Coffee with Commissioners community events

community events The Soldiers to Agriculture program for Service Members leaving the military

Other Updates

DMV tag services will return to the Soldier Support Center this summer.

SHARP will host awareness events in April.

School support services are available to help families with IEPs.

More funding will be directed toward facility improvements, including HVAC work.

The next Community Action Council meetings at the Iron Mike Conference Center are scheduled forMay 20, August 19, and November 18, 2026.These meetings are open to everyone and are a great way for residents to share their ideas and concerns with installation leadership.