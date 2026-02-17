102nd Security Forces Squadron conducts virtual reality use-of-force training

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Devon Ferreira, a defender with the 102nd Security Forces Squadron, conducts use-of-force training using a virtual reality system Feb. 8, 2026, at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The system simulated real-world scenarios security forces members may encounter, including domestic violence responses, suicidal ideation, traffic stops, entry control duties and active shooter situations (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

102nd Security Forces Squadron (SFS) airmen conducted use-of-force training using a virtual reality system at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Feb. 8, 2026. The system simulated real-world scenarios security forces airmen may encounter, including domestic violence calls, individuals experiencing suicidal ideation, traffic stops, entry control procedures and active shooter situations.

“Unlike scripted role-play scenarios, VR creates emotional and cognitive stress closer to real encounters, which improves decision-making under pressure and can be applied to incidents defenders may face stateside or in a deployed location,” said Master Sgt. Jesse Narcizo, 102nd SFS defender and use-of-force training instructor. “Unlike traditional methods, training scenarios can be replayed instantly, and defenders can practice the same event multiple times. Mistakes become learning opportunities without physical danger or inherent liability.”

The squadron implemented the Street Smarts Virtual Reality system into its training program approximately one year ago. Designed primarily for law enforcement and military personnel, the software adapts scenario outcomes based on a participant’s communication, positioning and use-of-force decisions. The system also tracks reaction time, weapon discipline, eye movement, verbal commands, distance management and shoot/no-shoot decisions.

The technology enables instructors to conduct detailed after-action reviews, reinforcing constructive feedback and skill development. The software allows trainers to move beyond the confines of a single building and replicate a variety of environments, increasing defenders’ versatility and adaptability.

“VR training enhances decision-making and readiness because it allows training and tactics to dictate outcomes,” Narcizo said. “If a defender properly de-escalates, the suspect complies. If poor tactics are used, the scenario escalates. This allows defenders to develop judgment, verbal communication skills and tactical positioning while adhering to use-of-force standards, and to effectively de-escalate or gain compliance in situations such as active shooter responses, alarm activations and disturbances involving weapons.”

By integrating immersive technology into its training curriculum, the 102nd SFS continues to modernize training and strengthen mission readiness. The VR system provides a safe, controlled environment where defenders can refine critical thinking, communication and tactical skills, ensuring they are prepared to respond effectively to complex situations at home station or while deployed.