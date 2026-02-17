Courtesy Photo | Participants of the inaugural Contested Logistics for Space Summit pose for a group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants of the inaugural Contested Logistics for Space Summit pose for a group photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 14, 2026. Hosted by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC), the first-of-its-kind summit brought together more than 50 subject matter experts from U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), the Department of the Air Force (DAF), Headquarters U.S. Space Force (HQ USSF), Headquarters Air Force (HAF), SSC, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM), Combat Forces Command (CFC), Space Forces Space (S4S), the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC). The event focused on aligning sustainment strategies with operational realities and fostering a warfighter culture within the logistics enterprise to ensure the USSF remains a decisive enabler of readiness and deterrence in contested environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Jondavid DuVall) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The U.S. Space Force (USSF) concluded the Service’s first-ever Contested Logistics for Space summit at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. Hosted by Space Systems Command (SSC), the event marked a significant milestone in reinforcing the service’s focus on mission sustainment, readiness, and logistics integration within contested environments.



The workshop brought together over 50 participants to align sustainment strategies with operational realities. Key stakeholders included representatives from U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), Secretary of the Air Force (SAF), Headquarters U.S. Space Force (HQ USSF), Headquarters Air Force (HAF), SSC, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM), USSF Combat Forces Command (CFC), Space Forces Space (S4S), Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), Product Support Managers, and Palace Acquire Interns.



The event featured a keynote presentation by USSPACECOM Deputy Commander U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas L. Zellman, who underscored the critical need for a warfighter culture within the logistics enterprise. Zellman emphasized that fostering this mindset is essential to serve as a decisive enabler of readiness and deterrence, ensuring the enterprise can deliver and sustain combat effects for the joint force under any conditions.



”I believe this is a good first step in identifying and analyzing our Contested Logistics for Space environment,” said Mr. Robert Carroll, space logistics officer, USSF Mission Sustainment Directorate, HQ USSF. “We had the right people and expertise in the room to map out our way forward to identify current state, realize gaps and risk areas, and lay the groundwork to developing mitigation strategies.”



Participants examined how modernization and integration with the commercial and industrial base are essential to sustaining operational tempo during prolonged conflict. By bridging the gap between acquisition and operations, the workshop aimed to ensure mission sustainment is viewed as an integrated enterprise across orbital, terrestrial, and link segments.



“This summit bridges the gap between our acquisition strategies and the tactical realities faced by our Guardians. We are moving beyond traditional maintenance to engineer a resilient, end-to-end logistics enterprise that ensures our space capabilities remain unbreakable, even under the most persistent threats,” said Mr. Brad Leonard, director of installations, logistics, and product support at SSC.



The insights and strategies developed during the summit will serve as a foundation for upcoming USSF logistics doctrine, strategy, and future training exercises. As the threat environment evolves, these collaborative efforts ensure the service remains prepared to sustain its critical weapon systems and maintain a strategic advantage in the space domain.



SSC is the USSF field command responsible for acquiring, developing, and delivering resilient capabilities to outpace emerging threats and protect the Nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space. SSC manages a $15.6 billion annual space acquisition budget for the Department of War (DoW), working with joint forces, industry partners, and allied nations.