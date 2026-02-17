Training Mental Health Technicians at METC

TEXAS, UNITED STATES
Military mental health technicians (MHT) serve a critical role within the Military Health System by providing clinical and administrative support to mental health providers that contributes to the readiness and resilience of the Joint Force. At the Medical Education and Training Campus on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen in the MHT course learn practical skills in communication, counseling, and mental health support while establishing a strong foundation in human development, psychological assessment, prevention and management of disruptive behaviors, and combat and operational stress control.
Interviewing skills are a vital part of MHT training. As students practice conducting mental health intake appointments on each other, they assess patient risk, recommend diagnoses, and provide treatment recommendations. Students are graded through a one-way mirror to mimic the realistic situation of technicians conducting patient care in a one-on-one setting.
