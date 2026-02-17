Training Mental Health Technicians at METC

Photo By Lisa Braun | (Left to right) MHT students Airman Jeremy Estrada, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class John...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Braun | (Left to right) MHT students Airman Jeremy Estrada, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class John Flores, and Pfc. Meriya Bowman and their instructor, Staff Sgt. Paige Smith, observe from behind a one-way mirror as fellow students Hospitalman Nicole Faye Salvado and Spc. Nancy Hernandez conduct a mock counseling session. Military MHTs serve a critical role within the Military Health System by providing clinical and administrative support to mental health providers that contributes to the readiness and resilience of the Joint Force. Located at the Medical Education and Training Campus on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the MHT course trains Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard students. see less | View Image Page

Military mental health technicians (MHT) serve a critical role within the Military Health System by providing clinical and administrative support to mental health providers that contributes to the readiness and resilience of the Joint Force. At the Medical Education and Training Campus on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen in the MHT course learn practical skills in communication, counseling, and mental health support while establishing a strong foundation in human development, psychological assessment, prevention and management of disruptive behaviors, and combat and operational stress control.



Interviewing skills are a vital part of MHT training. As students practice conducting mental health intake appointments on each other, they assess patient risk, recommend diagnoses, and provide treatment recommendations. Students are graded through a one-way mirror to mimic the realistic situation of technicians conducting patient care in a one-on-one setting.