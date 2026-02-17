Kearsarge Conducts F-35B Flight Operations for the First Time

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Stann ATLANTIC OCEAN- Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), celebrated an important milestone this week when F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, assigned to Marine Fighter Squadron (VMFA) 542, landed on the ship’s flight, Feb. 10, 2026.

This achievement marks the first time that F-35B Lightning IIs participated in operations aboard Kearsarge.

"This is a historical and tremendous accomplishment for the Navy–Marine Corps–Kearsarge team,” said Capt. Rosie Goscinski, commanding officer of Kearsarge. “Our Sailors have trained tirelessly in preparation to certify our flight deck - all whilst building our combat-credible team, with our integration of the F‑35s. With these enhanced fifth-generation capabilities, the Blue‑Green team always stands together ready to meet the mission—wherever and whenever we are called.”

With the addition of the F-35B Lightning II to the ship’s arsenal, the ship will be able to support a wider range of operations critical to the Navy-Marine Corps mission.

“Operating the F-35B from the Kearsarge adds real combat capability to Atlantic-based amphibious forces,” said Marine Lt. Col. Jorge Couto, commanding officer of VMFA 542. “It gives us the ability to generate fifth-generation effects wherever they’re needed, without delay. That only works because of the professionalism and dedication of the ship’s company and the Marines who maintain these aircraft every day.”

With the professionalism and technical expertise of the Sailors and Marines attached to the Kearsarge, the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) can better support forces on the ground.

“The F-35B Lightning II enhances the full range of ARG capabilities,” said Cmdr. Brian Guest, Kearsarge air boss. “It is the most capable aircraft to ever support a Marine rifleman on the ground and allows the ARG to support theater wide operations in a peer-level conflict.”

This historic achievement did not happen overnight.

“Kearsarge required extensive modifications throughout the ship to be able to support F-35B Lightning II operations, ranging from significant structural upgrades to the flight deck and to an extensive upgrade to the ship’s combat system suite,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Taylor, mini boss.

Sailors worked long hours preparing for the evolution.

“It was a great feeling of accomplishment, seeing the aircraft land on the flight deck for the first time,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling 1st Class Marcquan Mundy. “It started [during a maintenance period]. Air department had to come together, getting people to schools, training drills and more.”

New qualifications had to be earned; training and drills had to be practiced again and again until the department met standards.

“We had to learn the do’s and don’ts of the aircraft, which is very different from the AV-8B Harrier II,” said Mundy. “How to tow it, and where we could and couldn’t touch it. Everything was worth it. The long hours, set ups and lay ups. Finally, being able to see the product we invested in was worth it.”

Kearsarge’s journey from a maintenance period to successfully integrating the F-35B Lightning IIs is an important milestone. It culminates a years-long process of upgrades and modifications enabling us to properly support F-35B Lightning IIs operations.

“It has been a rewarding experience,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling 3rd Class Lavarr Jones. “After the long yard period, being able to do my job, with my shipmates in Air Department, has been really great.”

The F-35B Lightning IIs was introduced into service in 2015 and is operated by the United States Marine Corps with other variants being used by the Navy and Air Force.