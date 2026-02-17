Building tomorrow’s leaders, today: Minnesota hosts joint leaders conference

More than 150 senior leaders gathered at Camp Ripley, Jan. 24-25 for the Joint Senior Enlisted Leaders Conference (JSELC), a biannual professional development forum focused on mission integration, member and unit readiness, and leader development as a joint force.



The conference brought together enlisted leaders from both the Army and Air Force to strengthen relationships and encourage collaboration throughout the Minnesota National Guard.



“This weekend is about developing our leaders,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the state’s command senior enlisted leader. “It’s about giving them the opportunity to discuss high-end leadership concepts and prepare for them for future challenges they may not have seen yet.”



Rost added that while regular training weekends focus on immediate missions, the purpose of JSELC is long-term. It helps leaders think critically, communicate clearly and adapt in a constantly changing environment.



“At this level, our job is communication,” said Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Sole, the senior enlisted leader of the 109th Airlift Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing. “Conferences like this help ensure we are all communicating the same values clearly and consistently to our Airmen and Soldiers.”



Keynote speaker, Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, reinforced the message that leadership is about collaboration.



“It’s important to invest in leader development. Leadership is about influencing others to accomplish the mission,” said SEA Raines. “Coming together in forums like this is an opportunity to learn from other leaders. We bring all those pieces together on the joint force. None of us are lethal by ourselves. We need that to protect our country, the American people and the American way of life.”



Sessions throughout the conference focused on new policies, an unclassified threat brief, and how to impact the climate and culture of a unit. JSELC also offered an opportunity for leaders to reflect on how they guide their formations. Command Sgt. Major. Marc Dempsey, 34th Infantry Division command sergeant major, challenged the leaders present to genuinely connect with their members on a personal level and take a vested interest in who they are outside of the uniform such as, schools, families, parents, and personal goals. He says if you know your people, and take care of them, that they will take care of the mission.



Leaders also emphasized transparency and communication.



“When Soldiers understand why a rule or mission exists, they engage better and take initiative,” said Dempsey. “It’s not about telling them what to do; it’s about helping them see the bigger picture.”



The conference also highlighted accountability, professionalism and responsibility, allowing many leaders the chance to step away from daily operations and reflect on how decisions made today can affect the future.



“As a new first sergeant, it gives me motivation to do the same for my Soldiers,” said Army 1st Sgt. Nicquei Neely, first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, who recently took on the role in November. “I can take what I’ve learned here and share it knowing that sharing it is being supported by the leadership. I get to be transparent about the things I’ve learned here today.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Hudson, command sergeant major for the 84th Troop Command, said the conference reinforced consistent goals for leaders throughout the organization.



“It’s reassuring to hear senior leaders saying the same things that first sergeants are saying,” said Hudson. “Transparency, communication and integration are being talked about at every level.”



SEA Raines also emphasized the importance of communication and sharing information.



We are a big organization — 435,000 people, now I can't talk to that many people, but by talking to you, and you talking with your soldiers and airmen, that’s how the message spreads throughout our force. That’s how we make our organization stronger. And that strength doesn’t stop here in Minnesota — it carries across all 54 states and territories, strengthening our National Guard and the trust our nation places in us.

