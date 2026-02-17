Carlson-Carter Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Photo By Marc Lindsay | Seaman Mia Carlson-Carter graduated as the top Sailor among her peers from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Feb. 19, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Marc Lindsay | Seaman Mia Carlson-Carter graduated as the top Sailor among her peers from Recruit...... read more read more

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Mia Carlson-Carter graduated as the top Sailor among her peers from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Feb. 19, 2026.

Carlson-Carter, 25, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, said receiving the Navy’s highest recruit honor was both humbling and motivating.

“Receiving the Military Excellence Award is truly an honor,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud, but even more grateful. It came as a complete surprise and reminded me that the discipline, the long days, and the sustained effort were all worth it. More than anything, I hope I’ve made my family and RDCs proud. This recognition motivates me to keep pushing myself, to continue earning my place, and to carry this momentum forward throughout my Navy career.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork throughout training. As part of her recognition, Carlson-Carter received a flag letter of commendation.

Carlson-Carter said her decision to join the Navy was rooted in a desire to build a stronger future for her family.

“I joined the Navy to build a better life for my spouse and for the family we hope to create,” she said. “I was looking for stability, professional growth, and long-term opportunity. I wanted to challenge myself and step into a career that demanded discipline, structure, and purpose. The Navy offered not just a job, but a path forward that aligned with both my personal goals and the future I want for my family.”

Carlson-Carter graduated from School of the Osage, where she was a member of the marching band. She later attended the University of North Florida before beginning her professional career.

Before enlisting, Carlson-Carter worked as a lead dock hand at CareFree Boat Club. Having grown up on and around the water at Lake of the Ozarks, she developed an early familiarity with boating, including operating small vessels and performing basic maintenance.

“Working at the dock taught me accountability, attention to detail, and how important teamwork really is,” she said. “You quickly learn that people rely on you to do your job correctly every time. Those lessons carried directly into boot camp.”

While at RTC, Carlson-Carter said her Recruit Division Commanders played a critical role in her development. Her RDCs were Chief Utilitiesman (UTC) Jerome Kellum, Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class (PR1) Deja Jenkins, and Fire Controlman 1st Class (FC1) Cristine Hovis.

“My first RDC, Chief Kellum, had a major impact on me,” she said. “Early on, he told us to ‘do everything with a passion.’ That mindset stayed with me regardless of the task or the fatigue. It pushed me to give full effort every day and to approach each evolution with intensity and pride.”

She added that support from home remained a constant source of strength.

“My spouse was my greatest source of motivation,” Carlson-Carter said. “Her belief in me carried me through the toughest days. Even when I doubted myself, I knew she didn’t. Everything I accomplished here was done with her and our future in mind.”

Carlson-Carter said the most difficult part of training was being away from her family, but she relied on perspective and purpose to remain focused.

“Being separated from my family was often the greatest emotional challenge,” she said. “There were moments when the distance felt overwhelming, especially when I couldn’t share my day or talk through difficulties. What helped me push through was remembering that they are my ‘why.’ Every challenge became part of something bigger than the moment.”

Following graduation, Carlson-Carter will attend Cryptologic Technician Interpretive “A” school in Monterey, California, for specialized training.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.