86th Maintenance Squadron metal technicians melt limits, shape readiness

Photo By Airman Paden Henry | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Dunn, 86th Maintenance Squadron metals technician journeyman, creates a metallurgical bond between metal surfaces at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 17, 2026. Welding is a fabrication process that combines materials by using high heat to melt the base parts, often adding a filler material to form a strong, molten pool that cools into a solid, durable connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Inside a shop tucked away between the hangars and flightline, sparks glow bright against steel while steady hands maneuver equipment with precision. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron Metals Technology Shop quietly forge the foundation of operational capabilities.

Metal technicians are responsible for fabricating, welding and machining components that help keep aeronautical ground equipment and aircraft functional. When a part is unavailable or damaged, metal techs step in to provide solutions to keep maintenance timelines moving and aircraft in the air.

“If we’re not here, a lot of other jobs slow down,” said Senior Airman Noah Dunn, 86th MXS metals technician journeyman. “Crew chiefs and other shops rely on us. We’re usually the last stop before something has to go to the depot.”

The work is technical, deliberate and often misunderstood. Welding on aircraft is not simply striking an arc and fusing metal. It requires awareness and adherence to technical orders, approved materials and knowing the exact procedures.

“People think it’s just metal, so you can just weld it,” said Senior Airman Jordan Green, 86th MXS metals technician journeyman. “You have to know the material, the authorized filler rod, what heat settings to use and what processes are approved. Even the weld bead has to meet specific standards.”

Preparation alone can take longer than the weld itself. Areas must be cleaned, inspected and fire safety measures must be in place. In some cases, engineering approval is required before work even begins.

“Welding is mostly prep work,” said Staff Sgt. Richard Forney, 86th MXS aircraft metals technology non-commissioned officer in charge. “If you rush that part, you’ll see it in the final product.”

Forney emphasized that machining follows the same disciplined approach.

“It’s not just putting a block in a CNC machine and pressing go,” Forney said. “You have to review the program, run simulations, verify your tooling and make sure your feeds and speeds are correct. If something is off, you can break a tool or scrap materials.”

The satisfaction is evident in the finished products that leave the shop. Each completed weld and machined component represents more than craftsmanship. It showcases how one can discover strengths within themselves they did not see before.

“This job taught me that I can handle more complex procedures than I thought,” Green said. “If you stay focused and don’t overwhelm yourself, you can get through it.”

Though the Metals Technology Shop may operate away from the spotlight, its contribution is unmistakable. Every aircraft that launches from Ramstein’s runway and lands safely carries with it the work of Airmen who shaped, repaired and fabricated parts that made the mission possible.