224th Security Forces Squadron Conducts Active Shooter Training

Members of the 224th Security Forces Squadron, part of the New York National Guard's 224th Air Defense Group, completed active shooter training on February 10-11, 2026, at the New York State Preparedness Training Center (NYSPTC).

ORISKANY, NY— Members of the 224th Security Forces Squadron, part of the New York National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group, completed active shooter training on February 10-11, 2026, at the New York State Preparedness Training Center (NYSPTC).

Thirty security forces Airmen honed their skills in tactical building entries, coordinated movement, and clearing hostile threats as part of their training. The first phase, known as Task Performance Checklists, involves structured classroom learning where Defenders listen to lectures and learn key concepts.

The second phase uses a concept called Shoot, Move, and Communicate (SMC). “You need to be able to shoot, move, and communicate effectively,” said Chief Master Sergeant Bernard Jowers, the 224th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader. “This is so you can transition from a silent self-approach, as you’re trying to find the person, to a dynamic approach. You’re going live, you’re going now to find somebody and save lives.”

Active shooter training is critical because it prepares Defenders to respond rapidly, coordinate effectively, and make life-saving decisions under extreme stress. The NYSPTC is the squadron's preferred location for this training because its facilities allow for realistic scenarios, including freedom of movement and the use of simulated munitions, which are not possible at their home station.

Airman First Class Samuel Getchell, who finished security forces training seven months ago, attended this exercise for the first time. “It’s pretty exhilarating, just experiencing how we’re using sim rounds, which are like paintball rounds,” Getchell said. “I enjoy my team. They’re the best teachers.”

Consistent, realistic training improves response time, reduces confusion, and ultimately increases the survivability of those involved.

“I am glad we have all our drill status guardsmen here for this opportunity,” said Colonel Jennifer King, the 224th Air Defense Group commander. “The insider threat active shooter is our worst nightmare and the thing that is hardest to prepare for.”