17th TRW All-Call and 4th Quarter Awards

The 17th Training Wing recognized outstanding Airmen of Goodfellow Air Force Base and its geographically separated units during the All-Call and 4th Quarter Awards Ceremony at the Goodfellow AFB base theater, January 30.

The event kicked off with presentations from members of the 17th TRW. The 5/6 council and Company Grade Officer council gave presentations on unit connectedness; while the Chapel team spoke on battling stressors and what actions can be taken today to build a better Air Force for tomorrow.

Col. Matthew Norton, 17th TRW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill, 17th TRW command chief, took the floor to address the formation. Col. Norton spoke about key initiatives as the wing enters 2026, designed to maintain excellence, modernize infrastructure, and deepen community partnerships. Chief Master Sgt. Neill reinforced these initiatives with a new wing vision statement: “Every Raider Ready,” emphasizing the importance of individual readiness to accomplish the mission.

Following words from the command team, the ceremony shifted to quarterly awards, a tradition that honors exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to the 17th TRW mission.

Congratulations to our fourth quarter award recipients:

Military Training Leader of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Jesus Garcia, 517th TRG

17th Training Wing Civilian Non-Supervisory Category I of the Quarter: Mr. Jason Norrod, 17th MSG

17th Training Wing Civilian Non-Supervisory Category II of the Quarter: Mrs. Alicia Wilder-Walters, 17th MSG

Civilian Supervisory Category I of the Quarter: Ms. Candace Freeman, 17th MSG

17th Training Wing Civilian Supervisory Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Brian Stansbury, 17th MSG

17th Training Wing Airmen of the Quarter: Senior Airman Cade Kennedy, 17th MSG

17th Training Wing Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: Technical Sgt. Martin Balutski, 17th TRG

17th Training Wing Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Adam Goss, 17th Wing Staff Agencies

17th Training Wing Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Jarred Baker, 17th TRG

17th Training Wing Field Grade Officer of the Quarter: Maj. Larry Spencer, 17th WSA

Team of the Quarter: 17th TRW Chapel Team

