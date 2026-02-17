Lieutenant Colonel Alison J. Becker Retires After 32 Years of Service

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alison J. Becker, deputy senior intelligence officer for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alison J. Becker, deputy senior intelligence officer for the 224th Air Defense Group, has officially retired after 32 years of dedicated military service. The ceremony, held at the Eastern Air Defense Sector, was presided over by Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Miller, commander of the 224th Air Defense Squadron. see less | View Image Page

ROME, NY, February 8, 2026— Lieutenant Colonel Alison J. Becker, deputy senior intelligence officer for the 224th Air Defense Group, retired today after 32 years of military service. The retirement ceremony was held at the Eastern Air Defense Sector.

Becker had served as the deputy senior intelligence officer since November 2020. Her previous roles included senior intelligence officer, intelligence analyst, logistics officer, flight medicine technician, and combat medic.

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Miller, commander of the 224th Air Defense Squadron, presided over the retirement ceremony, which included speeches, awards, and farewells.

Becker's assignments included the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, U.S. Army, in Latham, New York; the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron/109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base (ANGB), Scotia, New York; Willow Grove Joint Naval Air Station (JNAS), Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; the 106th Rescue Wing in Westhampton, New York; Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan; Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti; and the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, New York.

Becker's awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Medal with gold border, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Medal.

During the ceremony, Becker thanked numerous people, including her family and the young Airmen currently serving in the military.