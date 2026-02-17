NSA Bahrain Fire Department & Civilian Firefighter Win Regional Awards

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea | 260210-N-XO016-1037 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 10, 2026) Ahmed Dakhail, a firefighter...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea | 260210-N-XO016-1037 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 10, 2026) Ahmed Dakhail, a firefighter assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, poses in front of a fire engine. Dakhail, a Bahraini national, was selected as the Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s Civilian Firefighter of the Year. NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea) see less | View Image Page

NSA Bahrain Earns 2025 CNREURAFCENT Fire and Emergency Services Awards

MC1 Zac Shea, NSA Bahrain Public Affairs

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Fire and Emergency Services Department (FESD) was selected as 2025 Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) Fire Department of the Year (Small). Additionally, NSA Bahrain firefighter Ahmed Dakhail was selected as 2025 CNREURAFCENT Civilian Firefighter of the Year.

NSA Bahrain’s FESD and Dakhail were selected for this award after competing with nine installations and numerous smaller commands throughout the Region.

“Through a dynamic and challenging 2025, the NSA Bahrain FESD team has been the bedrock of the installation,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. “They continue to be the epitome of consistency and the example of excellence. I could not be prouder of Ahmed and the entire FESD team.”

NSA Bahrain’s FESD comprises personnel from a variety of countries including the U.S., Bahrain, India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and India. Shawn Herrara, fire chief, NSA Bahrain, attributes this recognition to his multinational team’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of readiness.

“We are always ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” said Herrara. “We had some significant events in the past year that warrant an emphasis on readiness and how fast and effective our responses can be.”

Dakhail, a Bahraini national, has been serving at NSA Bahrain FESD for nearly 12 years. In addition to his firefighting duties, Dakhail has also managed the FESD budget program for 5 years.

“I’ve always wanted to help people,” said Dakhail. “Once I saw an open position at the fire station I knew that’s how I could help others. It’s an honor to be recognized and serve for the Navy.”

Following these award wins, NSA Bahrain FESD and Dakhail will go on to compete at the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) level for the opportunity to be recognized as the Navy’s best in their respective categories.

NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.