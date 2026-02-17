Area Defense Counsel: Defense starts here

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Capt. Angelique Lee, left, and Capt. Daina Pizarro, Trial Defense Division, Area Defense Counsels pose for a photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 17, 2026. The ADC provides independent, confidential legal representation to Airmen and Guardians facing military justice and administrative actions across the 18th Wing, protecting due process and preserving mission readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- When members of the U.S. Air Force or Space Force face investigations, adverse actions or potential disciplinary proceedings, knowing where to turn can make all the difference. The Area Defense Counsel provides free, confidential and independent legal defense services to Air Force members across Kadena Air Base, Japan.

The ADC’s mission is simple: defend those who defend our freedom.

“Our job is to work for the Airman, period,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Daina Pizarro, Trial Defense Division, Area Defense Counsel. “We are completely independent from the legal office and the chain of command so we’re able to give honest and confidential advice that’s focused entirely on the client’s best interests.”

The ADC office provides legal assistance on a wide range of military justice and administrative matters including courts-martial, Article 15 actions, letters of counseling, admonishment or reprimand, unfavorable information files, referral enlisted and officer performance briefs, demotions, discharges, rights advisements under Article 31 and commander-directed investigations.

Confidentiality is a cornerstone of ADC services. Information shared with ADC personnel is protected by attorney-client privilege and cannot be disclosed without authorization, except in very limited circumstances required by law. Airmen do not need to wait until charges are filed to contact the ADC. If an Airman has questions, concerns, or believes their rights may be at issue, reaching out early can help them better understand their options. Airmen seeking assistance are encouraged to complete the ADC intake form prior to their visit to help streamline the process.

The ADC office is open Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and PACAF family days. Walk-in hours are from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., with appointments available in the afternoons. Accommodations can be made for off-shift personnel. The ADC can be reached at Kadena AB, Building 1460-B and at their DSN: 315-634-3114.