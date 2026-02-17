(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH graduates new medical laboratory specialist

    BJACH graduates new medical laboratory specialist

    Photo By Jean Graves | 2nd Lt. Jose A. Gomez, chief of pathology at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital,...... read more read more

    LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Story by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    BJACH graduates new medical laboratory specialist
    FORT POLK, La. — Private 1st Class Amari Thomas graduated from Advanced Individual Training as a 68K medical laboratory specialist during a ceremony at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 17, 2026.

    Thomas completed the Phase II clinical practicum portion of the Medical Laboratory Specialist Course, marking the final step in the Army’s yearlong training pipeline for medical laboratory technicians.

    The course includes classroom instruction at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, followed by a clinical practicum at select military medical treatment facilities, including BJACH.

    “The Phase II practicum bridges the gap between classroom instruction and real-world clinical experience,” said Staff Sgt. Shaquille Wheeler, Phase II clinical coordinator. “It ensures our graduates are prepared to support diagnostic operations from day one.”

    “Highly trained medical laboratory specialists are critical members of the patient care team, providing timely and accurate diagnostic results that allow providers to make informed clinical decisions,” said 2nd Lt. Jose A. Gomez, chief of pathology at BJACH. “From routine screenings to urgent testing, laboratory support is essential to delivering safe, reliable care for our Soldiers, Families and retirees.”

    “Readiness starts with reliable diagnostics,” Gomez said. “When our laboratory professionals are trained to the highest standard, we strengthen the hospital’s ability to support the warfighter, sustain medical readiness and deliver the healthcare enterprise our beneficiaries deserve.”

    Thomas, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, said he selected the medical laboratory specialty to gain experience while pursuing long-term goals in medicine.

    “My long-term goal is to become a physician assistant, but my short-term goal is to be the best lab tech I can be,” Thomas said.

    Thomas is scheduled to report to Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii for his first duty assignment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 16:26
    Story ID: 558269
    Location: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH graduates new medical laboratory specialist, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BJACH graduates new medical laboratory specialist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    Army Medicine
    Tripler Army Medcial Center
    Military Health System (MHS)
    BJACH
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version