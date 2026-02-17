BJACH graduates new medical laboratory specialist

Photo By Jean Graves | 2nd Lt. Jose A. Gomez, chief of pathology at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital,...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | 2nd Lt. Jose A. Gomez, chief of pathology at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, presents an Army Medical Department Regiment certificate to Pvt. 1st Class Amari Thomas during Thomas’ medical laboratory specialist graduation ceremony Feb. 17, 2026, at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Thomas, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, completed the Phase II clinical practicum portion of the Medical Laboratory Specialist Course and will report to Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii for his first duty assignment. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — Private 1st Class Amari Thomas graduated from Advanced Individual Training as a 68K medical laboratory specialist during a ceremony at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 17, 2026.



Thomas completed the Phase II clinical practicum portion of the Medical Laboratory Specialist Course, marking the final step in the Army’s yearlong training pipeline for medical laboratory technicians.



The course includes classroom instruction at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, followed by a clinical practicum at select military medical treatment facilities, including BJACH.



“The Phase II practicum bridges the gap between classroom instruction and real-world clinical experience,” said Staff Sgt. Shaquille Wheeler, Phase II clinical coordinator. “It ensures our graduates are prepared to support diagnostic operations from day one.”



“Highly trained medical laboratory specialists are critical members of the patient care team, providing timely and accurate diagnostic results that allow providers to make informed clinical decisions,” said 2nd Lt. Jose A. Gomez, chief of pathology at BJACH. “From routine screenings to urgent testing, laboratory support is essential to delivering safe, reliable care for our Soldiers, Families and retirees.”



“Readiness starts with reliable diagnostics,” Gomez said. “When our laboratory professionals are trained to the highest standard, we strengthen the hospital’s ability to support the warfighter, sustain medical readiness and deliver the healthcare enterprise our beneficiaries deserve.”



Thomas, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, said he selected the medical laboratory specialty to gain experience while pursuing long-term goals in medicine.



“My long-term goal is to become a physician assistant, but my short-term goal is to be the best lab tech I can be,” Thomas said.



Thomas is scheduled to report to Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii for his first duty assignment.