BHC Everett Provider Recognized for Excellence in Patient Care

\-\- U\.S\. Navy Cmdr\. Richard Thompson assigned to Branch Health Clinic Everett as senior medical officer has been named in the latest Quarterly Joint Outpatient Experience Survey \(JOES\) report as ‘Best of the Best\,’ a recognition of top\-performing clinics and providers based on patient satisfaction survey data\.



The quarterly report highlights facilities and individuals who have achieved high scores in areas such as communication, quality of care, and overall patient experience. This recognition serves as a benchmark for excellence, motivating healthcare providers to strive for high standards and a commitment to patient-centered care.



“Cmdr. Thompson’s recognition as Best of the Best is just validation to what we see every day. His dedication to the mission directly supports the Navy warfighter and their families and plays a big part in meeting our mission. We’re super proud of all that he does,” said Cmdr. Michael Bowers, BHC Everett officer in charge.



This recognition directly supports the Defense Health Agency’s strategic goals outlined in its Fiscal Year 2026 Mission Focused Directive. By providing high-quality, accessible care, Branch Health Clinic Everett contributes to the DHA’s lines of efforts, which includes attracting and retaining beneficiaries by emphasizing personalized care delivery and wellness.



Thompson attests that the report results are indicative of the patient care provided by the David R Ray Clinic.



“The JOES survey reflects the shared mindset of patient first across all visits. The warfighter exceeds when his family is well taken care of and is supported long after active duty,” said Thompson, noting that it’s acknowledgment of the collaborative relationship he and his team has established with patients.



“The team strives to allow the patient to be heard and respected,” Thompson continued. “From the front desk to ancillary services, the focus is the patient.”



“Dr. Thompson’s high satisfaction reflects each department’s ability to collaborate with the individual treatment plan he develops as a primary care manager. His individual compassion is strengthened by the shared positive experiences throughout the clinic,” added Lt. Dillon O. Kennison, assigned to BHC Everett’s David R. Clinic as a triage nurse



The "Best of the Best" report is an important tool for celebrating achievements in healthcare and reinforcing the commitment to patient-centered care and service excellence across the Military Health System.



Branch Health Clinic Everett falls under the command of Naval Hospital Bremerton and is located on Naval Station Everett, approx. 30 miles north of Seattle. The base is home to seven U.S. Navy guided missile destroyers, U.S. Coast Guard assets, and nearly 6,000 active duty and civilian personnel assigned to base tenant commands. The military treatment facility is also designated as the David R. Ray Clinic, in remembrance of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ray, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient (posthumously), killed in action, March 19, 1969, for his action during the Vietnam War at Phu Loc 6.