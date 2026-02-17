C3BM launches software developer student pipeline

Photo By Richard Blumenstein | Staff Sgt. Seth Baldwin completes an assignment as part of the Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management’s first iteration of a training pipeline meant to prepare Airmen for the rigors of software development, here, Feb. 12, 2026. The pipeline includes Airmen software developers from C3BM’s Kessel Run division, Operational Response Team division, and Airspace Mission Planning division’s Conjure branch. The pipeline will provide them with technical knowledge in a range of subjects centered around software development mirroring industry standards and C3BM’s culture. (Official U.S. Air Force photo by Richard Blumenstein) see less | View Image Page

Airmen software developers recently got a path to upskill their abilities and code, lethally.

The Department of the Air Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management launched its first iteration of a training pipeline meant to prepare Airmen for the rigors of developing software capabilities in support of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, Feb. 5, 2026.

Airmen who earn the 1D7X4P Air Force Specialty Code, software developer, from the 81st Training Support Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and receive orders to C3BM’s Kessel Run division, Operational Response Team division, or Airspace Mission Planning division’s Conjure branch ,now undergo specialized training to increase their technical skills.

“If you come to C3BM, it is expected you bring a ‘tier 1’ excellence attitude,” said Senior Master Sgt. James Sweet, C3BM’s senior enlisted leader. “This PAE is expected to make the impossible possible, so we will bring the best to the table. Our leadership recognizes this and they are ensuring our Airmen have the time and tools to do that.”

The pipeline will expand on the Airmen’s technical knowledge in a range of subjects centered around software development mirroring industry standards and C3BM’s culture.

“This training pipeline gives Airmen a common foundation on the principles and practices that C3BM wants to enforce and will greatly develop on the skills they learned earning their AFSC,” Sweet said. “As the Airmen go through this pipeline they will begin to learn additional skills such as software designer, product manager, and development focused on cybersecurity.”

Students in the pipeline will have their skill levels evaluated throughout the course to determine their abilities at a ranking of level one to four. The length of time that students attend the pipeline will be determined based on their initial rankings during the evaluations.

“There are some Airmen who may have experience with software development, but they're just new to the military,” Sweet said. “We want to make sure that Airmen with the right experience, and the right attitude, are able to move faster through the pipeline.”

Airmen already serving in roles as software developers within C3BM will also be afforded the opportunity to attend the pipeline to improve their abilities.

“We want them there too,” Sweet said. “The pipeline isn’t going to be a one-size-fits-all solution. We are building multi-capable Airmen who can take any task from organic to modernizing legacy software, and do it on the spot. Windows, Linux, Python, Java, it does not matter; our Airmen be the best the Air Force has to offer.”

The DAF BATTLE NETWORK is the integrated system-of-systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems enabling better situational awareness, faster operational decisions, and decisive direction to the force. It integrates roughly 50 programs of record across the department, ensuring resilient decision advantage needed by the Air Force, Space Force, Joint, and Coalition forces to win against the pacing challenge. It is the DAF’s contribution to Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control.