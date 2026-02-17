Fort Sill Seeks Community Input Through Mass Transit Transportation Survey

Photo By JaoTorey Johnson | Roadways and buildings are seen at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as leaders seek input through a Mass Transit Transportation Survey designed to assess current transit usage, identify service gaps and explore potential transportation enhancements for Soldiers, families and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Jao’Torey Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By JaoTorey Johnson | Roadways and buildings are seen at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as leaders seek input through...... read more read more

Fort Sill is inviting Soldiers, family members, Department of the Army civilians, and retirees to share their perspectives on public transportation by participating in the Mass Transit Transportation Survey, an installation-wide effort aimed at improving mobility and quality of life across the post and surrounding area.

The survey provides members of the Fort Sill community an opportunity to offer direct feedback on transportation needs and challenges that affect daily life, readiness and access to essential services. Responses will help installation leaders better understand how current transit options are used and where improvements may be needed.

The survey is designed to gather feedback on current transit usage, identify barriers to access and assess interest in potential transportation enhancements, including expanded routes, adjusted schedules and military-focused transit options. The information collected will help inform future transportation planning efforts at Fort Sill.

“Having reliable transportation not only supports mission readiness, it also supports daily operations and family well-being,” said Carlos Rivera, transportation fleet manager, Logistics Readiness Center Sill.

Transportation plays a critical role in daily operations and community well-being. From commuting to work and training locations to accessing medical facilities, shopping and off-post services, reliable transit options can improve efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance quality of life for Soldiers and families.

The survey asks participants about their travel patterns, common destinations, times of day they would most likely use public transit and features that would encourage greater usage. Topics include on-post transportation needs, connections to off-post locations in Lawton and the surrounding region, and the potential value of discounted or fare-free transit options for military members.

“Transportation affects nearly every aspect of daily life on an installation, from getting to work and training on time to accessing medical care, shopping and essential services,” said Sprague Taveau, director, Logistics Readiness Center Sill. “Improving mobility across Fort Sill supports not only quality of life for Soldiers and families, but also the overall efficiency and readiness of the installation.”

Participation is open to all members of the Fort Sill community, regardless of whether they currently use public transportation. Leaders emphasize that feedback from both users and non-users is essential to identifying service gaps and exploring opportunities to better support the installation population.

The primary survey audience includes active-duty Soldiers, both initial entry training and permanent party, as well as family members. Retirees and veterans living in the Lawton–Fort Sill area are also encouraged to participate.

Survey responses are anonymous and the survey takes approximately five minutes to complete. The information collected will be used solely to support transportation planning and decision-making efforts.

The Mass Transit Transportation Survey is available online at: Survey