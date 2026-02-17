Go Clear Award Received by NHB Main Operating Room

Photo By Douglas Stutz | It Takes a Surgical Team…The Association of perioperative Nurses has formally...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | It Takes a Surgical Team…The Association of perioperative Nurses has formally recognized Naval Hospital Bremerton Main Operating Room with the AORN Go Clear Award for successfully eliminating surgical smoke in all operating rooms. The award is specifically related to the elimination of surgical smoke, which can be produced during surgical cases from using energy-producing devices such as electrosurgery, lasers, and other powered instruments. According to Lt. Rowena Gilmore, NHB Surgery Department division officer, the award is the result of the Main OR staff implementing comprehensive smoke evacuation practices. “Our Main OR earned this recognition through a coordinated effort to standardize smoke evacuation policies, educate staff, ensure proper equipment availability, and achieve consistent compliance across all surgical services. This was a multidisciplinary initiative involving surgeons, anesthesia providers, nursing staff, and leadership, all committed to improving the safety of our surgical environment,” said Gilmore (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

The old adage of where there’s smoke must mean there’s fire is not always the [surgical] case.



The Association of perioperative Nurses has formally recognized Naval Hospital Bremerton Main Operating Room with the AORN Go Clear Award for successfully eliminating surgical smoke in all operating rooms.



According to Lt. Rowena Gilmore, NHB Surgery Department division officer, the award is the result of the Main OR staff implementing comprehensive smoke evacuation practices.



“Our Main OR earned this recognition through a coordinated effort to standardize smoke evacuation policies, educate staff, ensure proper equipment availability, and achieve consistent compliance across all surgical services. This was a multidisciplinary initiative involving surgeons, anesthesia providers, nursing staff, and leadership, all committed to improving the safety of our surgical environment,” said Gilmore.



The award is not associated with any tobacco or nicotine products. Gilmore explained that the Go Clear Award is specifically related to the elimination of surgical smoke, which can be produced during surgical cases from using energy-producing devices such as electrosurgery, lasers, and other powered instruments.



“The focus is strictly on maintaining a smoke-free surgical environment through proper smoke evacuation practices,” clarified Gilmore.



“Keeping any potential harmful plumes of smoke helps limit respiratory infection within our Main OR spaces,” said Cmdr. Marissa Hesse, Main OR department head.



Preventing airborne toxins is a crucial benefit to those receiving surgery as well as those providing the surgeries. Gilmore attests that importance is also directing linked to operation readiness and adheres to the Defense Health Agency priority of being a combat support agency in all aspects – from clinical care to enterprise management – when providing for those in need.



The Main OR handled over 1,000 surgical cases last year.



“For patients, it enhances safety by reducing exposure to airborne contaminants during surgery. For staff, it protects surgeons, nurses, anesthesia personnel, and technicians from long-term occupational health risks associated with surgical smoke exposure. For operational readiness, it creates a healthier workforce by fewer occupation health risks, improved morale, compliance with national standards, and sustained mission readiness. Implementing these standards strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality surgical care without interruption,” stated Gilmore, noting that patients should know that NHB Main OR receiving the award reflects their commitment to patient safety and quality of care.



“Surgical smoke contains potentially harmful chemicals and bioaerosols. By eliminating exposure through dedicated smoke evacuator systems, we are taking proactive steps to protect patients during procedures. This recognition demonstrates that our operating rooms meet nationally recognized safety standards and that we prioritize evidence-based practices,” Gilmore added.



Gilmore also acknowledged that the award indicates a commitment to excellence to the Defense Health Agency, Navy Medicine, broader healthcare system, partnering organizations, regulatory bodies, and the community which NHB serves.



“This recognition reinforces public trust and demonstrates alignment with national best practices in perioperative safety,” Gilmore said.



“This is definitely a testament to the Main OR team making the effort to install the policies and practices to make this work. Really exceptional,” commented Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer, addressing Main OR staff.