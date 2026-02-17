United for Readiness: Fort Buchanan and Goya Strengthen the Region

BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO- Col. John D. Samples, the installation’s commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation’s senior enlisted advisor, met with Carlos Unanue, president of Goya of Puerto Rico, and members of his staff, Feb. 11, at the company’s headquarters, to explore and establish the basis for possible strategic collaborations between the organizations. This engagement underscored the importance of strategic partnerships between the installation and local industry, such as Goya, for advancing regional economic resilience and the Army's readiness mission. "We were honored to welcome Colonel John D. Samples to Goya of Puerto Rico. Fort Buchanan is an important neighbor in our shared community, and we value the opportunity to strengthen ties with the surrounding industrial corridor. As the Fort advances key projects that benefit the region and the thousands of Puerto Ricans who contribute to its mission, Goya also remains committed to working with our community," stated Unanue. During the meeting, the leaders focused on innovation and energy resilience—key factors in supporting operational readiness and long-term sustainability, especially in regions frequently hit by hurricanes and natural disasters. “We understand that there is a valuable opportunity to identify areas of mutual collaboration that generate shared benefits, including professional development and leadership initiatives, training and mentorship programs, as well as the exchange of technological knowledge and best practices,” said Samples. The installation commander went on to highlight possible future partnerships. “We also see significant potential for collaboration in the areas of innovation and energy resilience, which strengthen sustainability, operational continuity, and emergency preparedness at both the institutional and community levels,” stated Samples. Meanwhile, Bergman-Gándara emphasized the shared responsibility that comes with being neighbors and community partners. “At Fort Buchanan, we recognize the significant impact Goya has on Puerto Rico, not only as a leader in the food industry, but also as a stakeholder committed to the island's economic, social, and community development. Likewise, Fort Buchanan maintains a strong commitment to the well-being of our service members, their families, and the communities we serve. Furthermore, we share a unique relationship with Goya as neighbors, which reinforces our shared responsibility to collaborate and support one another,” said Bergman-Gándara. The discussion highlighted how public-private collaboration strengthens Puerto Rico’s resilience by fostering emergency preparedness and sustainable development that benefits both organizations and the broader community. The Army has a long history of building supportive relationships with surrounding communities. Fort Buchanan has partnered with local, state, and national organizations to provide a wide range of services to Soldiers and families, including programs in health care, education, child development, employment, financial assistance, and recreation. With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 service members, which includes Active Duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location, at any time.