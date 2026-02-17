FRCSW WWII POW Ceremony

On Friday January 9th, a retirement ceremony was held for CDR Pam Donovan at the North Island Ibar. This ceremony was marked by a deeply meaningful moment that bridged generations of service and sacrifice. In addition to celebrating CDR Donovan’s distinguished naval career, the command was honored to recognize, posthumously, the extraordinary service of LTCOL Warren F. Donovan, USAF (Ret.), through the presentation of the Prisoner of War Medal (POW).



The medal was presented by CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera, FRCSW Commanding Officer, on behalf of Mr. Benjamin Donovan, a current FRCSW employee and husband of CDR Donovan, in recognition of his grandfather’s service during World War II. LTCOL Donovan served as a B-17 co-pilot whose aircraft was shot down over German-occupied territory on 25 February 1944. He endured approximately 15 months as a prisoner of war before being liberated by Soviet forces on 1 May 1945.



Following the war, LTCOL Donovan continued his commitment to the nation through service in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, retiring in 1969. He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in 2004. Due to the 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center, the POW Medal was not able to be issued until recently, making this presentation especially significant.



The ceremony was a powerful reminder that service to our nation spans generations, and that the sacrifices of those who came before continue to shape and inspire those who serve today. FRCSW is honored to recognize this legacy in support of one of our own, Mr. Benjamin Donovan.



