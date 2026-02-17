LaRoche returns to ‘Army home,’ retires after nearly 30 years of service

Photo By Pfc. Mercedez Grove | Col. Marc V. LaRoche poses for a photo with his two sons before a retirement ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 7, 2026. Col. LaRoche officially retires Feb. 28, 2026, after nearly 30 years of service in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mercedez Grove) see less | View Image Page

Col. Marc V. LaRoche was honored during a retirement ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 7, 2026, marking the culmination of a nearly three-decade Army career ahead of his official retirement Feb. 28, 2026.

LaRoche, whose service spanned conventional armor units, Special Forces deployments, and senior multinational commands, returned to what he calls his “Army home.” The ceremony was marked by reflection, remembrance and gratitude.

“This is really our Army home,” LaRoche said. “Seven and a half out of 30 years, a quarter of the time I’ve spent in the Army, is quite significant.”

Hosted by Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard Quirk IV, the ceremony brought together Soldiers, family members, friends, and leaders from across the Special Forces community, including members of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), where LaRoche served multiple tours and commanded 3rd Battalion.

“LaRoche is very attuned to operational details,” Quirk said. “His attention to detail is really one of the things that sets him apart, we were able to work well together.”

The ceremony was held at Quinn Hall, named in honor of Staff Sgt. Patrick Quinn, a Green Beret assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), who was killed in action during a 2013 deployment to Afghanistan. Serving as the battalion commander at the time, LaRoche reflected emotionally on Quinn’s sacrifice and emphasized the lasting responsibility to honor fallen Soldiers.

“This was one of our youngest Green Berets to have joined the battalion,” LaRoche said. “This is a very, very special building to us, and it will always have that meaning.”

During his speech, LaRoche credited two pillars for his success: steadfast family support and exceptional noncommissioned officers.

“I did not do it alone,” LaRoche said. ”No matter what level I served at, whether it was detachment, company, battalion, or higher, it was the Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) who really helped me along the way.” During his remarks, LaRoche recognized two exceptional NCOs, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret) Jerry Lambert and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret) Hillman “Beau” Dufour, as his guests of honor.

Over the course of his career, LaRoche spent more than 15 years overseas, deploying multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan and serving in other locations, including Jordan and Africa. These opportunities sharpened his operational judgment, strengthened his cultural understanding, and directly shaped his development as a senior leader in high-impact command roles.

As he closed his remarks, LaRoche thanked the Soldiers and families who shared his journey, acknowledging the impact and opportunities that the Army and the Special Forces Regiment gifted his family.