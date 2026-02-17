How three words from his father launched Dale Bruno's 40 years at China Lake

Photo By Ryan Smith | Dale S. Bruno receives a 40-year Length of Service award from Dan Carreño, Executive...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Smith | Dale S. Bruno receives a 40-year Length of Service award from Dan Carreño, Executive Director of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during a ceremony at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, Feb. 9, 2026. The recognition honors 40 years of service supporting mission readiness and capability development in support of the warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith) see less | View Image Page

A 10-year-old has no business flying a plane. His father let him anyway.



It was a 1941 Aeronca Chief, with a balsa-wood frame and a cloth skin. It landed on a dime. You sat side-by-side. Your knees nearly touched.



Dale Bruno’s father flew P-3s in the Navy. He treated the little plane like it was a family car.

“We’re going here,” his father said. “Here’s your heading. Fly.”



Bruno flew. For three years, they chased air shows up and down the coast, from Watsonville, California, to Washington state.



“That probably drove a lot of my interest in planes,” Bruno said. “And military planes were the coolest. The jets.”



He wanted to be a jet pilot. He grew to 6-foot-4. Too tall for the cockpits of the fighters he loved. So he found another way to fly.



Forty years later, Dale Bruno is still flying. Not the aircraft, but the invisible architecture that keeps them alive.



He is an electronics engineer at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. He spent 37 years in the Telemetry Technology Branch. Same cubicle. Same phone number.



“The whole time here has been a wonderful trip,” Bruno said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”



The Trash 80



Bruno arrived in the high desert in 1979. His father had retired from the Navy and taken a contractor job at China Lake.



Bruno stayed behind in San Diego to finish his senior year of high school, then followed his father to China Lake.



He wasn’t an engineer yet. He was a kid who liked to fix cars and build radios. His father told him to apply to the co-op program on base.



He walked into a panel interview. He was nervous. He was asked if he had any computer experience. He didn’t know what to say. So he started talking about his father’s TRS-80 computer and called it a “trash 80.”



The room laughed. Branch head Randy Gamble hired him.



Gamble has since died. Bruno still remembers him.



“He was the all-time best, of course,” Bruno said. “The first one anyone gets hired under tends to be the person they’re grateful for and appreciate.”



On Oct. 3, 1984, Bruno walked into a trailer at Michelson Laboratory as a 22-year-old electronics technician. Back then, it was the Naval Weapons Center.



He had his own bench, a soldering iron and a room full of programs.



One of his first was the High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile, known as HARM. The missile flies at twice the speed of sound.



When enemy radar locks onto a pilot, HARM rides the signal back to its source. The radar goes dark.



Before combat, it must prove itself on a test range. That proof comes from telemetry. A system inside the missile sends speed, temperature and position data to the ground.



Bruno built them by hand. He soldered circuit boards at the bench and ran environmental tests on the hardware.



Gamble gave him room. When new Hewlett-Packard controller computers arrived, he told Bruno to figure them out.



He knew in the first year that China Lake was the place for him.



“The way you’re treated. The way the people are,” he said. “They really want you to succeed here.”



Each problem solved brought another to his desk. Gamble let him do circuit boards, layouts, even circuit design. He let Bruno write software for the automated test machines.



“The better you get,” Bruno said, “the more you inherit.”



By 1986, the Navy fired its first HARM in combat over Libya. By 1991, American forces launched more than 2,000 during Desert Storm. Bruno’s hands built the telemetry systems that proved out those missiles.



More programs followed. He tested the Rolling Airframe Missile on a destroyer at Port Hueneme. The ship had a Phalanx gun mounted topside.



After one test, spent shell casings covered the deck. Thousands of brass cylinders, hot and heavy.



“One of the guys said, ‘Hey, you want something to bring back?’” Bruno said. “So I brought back some shells. They’re sitting on the bookshelf in my office.”



Wiring History



He wanted more. He applied for the fellowship program to finish his engineering degree. They turned him down. His department’s rotation slot went to someone else.



He applied again the next year. Same answer. He applied for a third time. Gamble backed him every time.



The third year, they let him in.



In 1992, Bruno came home with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Fresno State.



His first hardware project sent him to Edwards Air Force Base.



The first F-22 had just landed. The most advanced fighter the Air Force had ever built, sitting on the tarmac at Edwards.



Bruno’s job: instrument AIM-9M Sidewinder rounds for test flights. He drove back and forth between China Lake and Edwards.



He designed the telemetry into the missiles and mounted them on the wing of the newest fighter in the Air Force.



“At that point, I was in heaven, basically,” Bruno said.



The Safety Net



Telemetry and range safety ran side by side for most of his career.



Every weapon tested at China Lake flies over open desert. Most of the time, nothing goes wrong. The whole job is built for the times it does.



If a missile veers off course, someone has to kill it before it reaches a town, a highway or a person.



That someone is the Range Safety Officer. Bruno worked hand in hand with them for decades, building the flight termination systems they depend on. He spent years building weapons.



Then he built the systems that destroy them.



“You’re not trying to destroy it,” he said. “You’re trying to protect people and property.”



Since 1987, he has supported flight termination across more than 20 programs at nine test ranges, from China Lake to Point Mugu to the Australian Test Range in Adelaide. He still consults for the government on FTS today.



By 2001, Bruno ran five programs with five engineers. Four Navy. One Army.



The Army project was the MIM-104 Patriot, the missile defense system that intercepted Iraqi Scuds during the Gulf War. Bruno managed the telemetry kits inside PAC-2 interceptors for 17 years.



Across all five programs, he served as program manager and systems engineer. He designed telemetry from scratch, tested it through qualification and supported the live fires.



He earned a U.S. patent for a telemetry module he designed as a fuze replacement for the

Paveway II laser-guided bomb and worked with the National Security Agency on the encryption strategy.



Then came the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile. The next generation of the HARM he started on as a technician.



He designed the new telemetry and safety system, took it through qualification and got it into production.



The Sound of Power



Around 2010, Bruno walked out of the Range Control Center at 5:30 p.m. He came around a hairpin turn near the airfield.



There was something big in the sky.



A B-1 bomber, wings swept back, dropping toward the runway. It touched down. Then the afterburners lit. The ground shook. He felt it in his chest before he heard it.



“You know how in Star Trek, the Enterprise is just sitting there, and then all of a sudden, it’s gone?” Bruno said. “That thing just poof, gone.”



He sat at the stop sign in the exhaust trail and watched it vanish. Twenty-six years into his career.



“It reinforced why I’m here,” he said.



The Next Mission



Then one day, after 37 years in the same chair, Bruno packed a box.



Three items had stayed in the same cubicle the longest.



A HARM coffee mug from the mid-1980s. One of the first programs he ever touched. The mug is older than most of the Sailors firing those missiles today.



A JSOW patch from the early 1990s. A pig with wings stitched on the front. The weapon flew more than 400 times in combat.



A Sidewinder photo, pinned with Velcro to the outside wall. A missile his team built, midflight over the China Lake ranges.



In May 2022, he left the Telemetry Technology Branch. He joined the Effects Deployment Technical Program Office to work on the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile.



A colleague in the program office asked him to come over. Bruno had spent 37 years building telemetry systems for weapons. He had never worked on the other side, analyzing missile performance using modeling and simulation vs. live-fire events.



“I figured I’d feel like a new engineer because it’s new and interesting,” Bruno said.



LRASM is the Navy’s long-range anti-ship missile. It flies low over the ocean, finds enemy warships on its own and strikes without GPS.



Before it ever flies, it has to prove all of that in a lab called Signal Processor in the Loop. The room runs cold. Equipment hums behind the walls.



Bruno feeds simulated enemy radar signals into the missile’s sensors. Find the right ship. Ignore the wrong ones. Do it without GPS.



He builds the threat scenarios. Loads the signals into the hardware. Checks the data after every run.



The B-1 that stopped him at that intersection now carries LRASM. The HARM he soldered as a technician now flies on Ukrainian jets. The weapons got smarter. The engineer kept up.



“We do a lot of cool stuff on the cusp of innovation, brand new stuff,” Bruno said. “That makes the job exciting and makes me want to stay.”



There was one more thing he wanted to say. This time, to the new engineers walking through the door.



“Don’t worry about getting overwhelmed,” he said. “Just try to find your passion.”



He stayed for the same reason people stay in China Lake. Because it felt right.



“I’m enjoying this,” Bruno said, “and as long as I enjoy what I’m doing, I’ll stick around.”