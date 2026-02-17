Vanguard Leadership Program Enters Ninth Year at Edwards AFB with familiar face

Photo By Mary Kozaitis | Juliana de Beers, Vanguard course organizer, leads a Vanguard class session at Edwards...... read more read more Photo By Mary Kozaitis | Juliana de Beers, Vanguard course organizer, leads a Vanguard class session at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 12, 2026. Vanguard enables Airmen and civilians to be transformative leaders within the 412th Test Wing and beyond. (Air Force photo by Mary Becerra) see less | View Image Page

The Vanguard Leadership Program at Edwards Air Force Base is entering its ninth year, continuing its focus on developing leaders across the 412th Test Wing through a year-long, cross-functional approach to leadership education.

Vanguard brings together 30 to 40 participants per cohort, including civilians and military varying from technical experts to support personnel. The program is designed to bridge gaps between career fields, reduce organizational silos and build professional networks that support mission execution across the installation.

“The Vanguard Leadership Program stands as more than just a course; it is a strategic investment in the future of leadership at the 412th Test Wing,” said Dan Osburn, 412th Test Wing technical director.

Participants complete four three-day leadership modules during the first year, covering self-awareness, leadership neuroscience and theory, team dynamics and conflict resolution, and coaching fundamentals. These lessons are reinforced through twelve 90-minute small-group sessions, known as “Magical 3x5s,” which focus on applying leadership concepts in practical settings.

Vanguard course organizer, Juliana de Beers, notes the curriculum aligns with elements of existing Air Force professional military education while incorporating current research from neuroscience, behavioral psychology and anthropology. The program is also structured to be cost-effective, training an entire cohort for roughly the cost of sending a small number of individuals to external leadership courses.

As Vanguard enters its ninth year, experienced leaders continue to contribute to instruction, including Justin Stoltzfus, a retired chief master sergeant.

“I served 28 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Command Chief,” Stoltzfus said. “Throughout my career, I focused on building strong teams, developing people, and leading through change. Those same leadership principles—communication, trust, accountability, and teamwork—are at the core of Vanguard’s mission.”

“I believe leaders are developed, not born,” he added. “Strong leadership comes from learning, experience, and intentional growth. Vanguard provides the tools, coaching, and environment that help people build confidence, communicate better, and lead more effectively.”

Graduates of the program leave with expanded leadership skills and professional connections intended to improve collaboration across the base, according to program organizers.

“The continued success and relevance of the Vanguard Leadership Program are secured by its commitment to evolution and the integration of seasoned leadership perspectives,” Osburn said. “The recent addition of Professor Stoltzfus to the teaching faculty is a prime example of this forward-thinking approach.”

Osburn also highlighted the program’s selective nomination and review process.

“Entry into the Vanguard Leadership Program is a highly selective process designed to identify individuals with the greatest potential for leadership excellence,” he said. “Nominations come from across the 412th Test Wing, and the Technical Director’s Office selects a cross-skill-level cohort of civilians and military members to foster meaningful interaction and learning.”

According to Osburn, the program’s long-term impact extends beyond individual participants. Vanguard develops leaders that contribute to the wing’s mission to sharpen American airpower.

“As graduates continue to advance and shape their career fields, the program helps ensure Edwards AFB is guided by capable, well-prepared leaders,” Osburn said.