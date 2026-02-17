Lake View High School AFJROTC visits Goodfellow

Photo By Airman 1st Class James Salellas | Airmen assigned to the 312th Training Squadron conduct day-to-day Fire Academy training while Lake View High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets observe at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026. The training showcased techniques used in emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - Cadets from Lake View High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program visited Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, for an immersive tour Feb. 4, 2026.

The visit provided students a firsthand look at Air Force training, operations and career opportunities across the installation.

Cadets began the tour with a Fire Academy immersion hosted by the 312th Training Squadron, where they observed day-to-day training that prepares Airmen to respond to fire emergencies and protect personnel and resources.

The group also visited the Special Instruments Training course, where instructors highlighted a curriculum that blends mathematics, science, and hands-on problem-solving to prepare Airmen in career field 9S100 to conduct geophysical and nuclear detection operations in support of the Department of Defense and national security objectives.

Following lunch at the Cressman Dining Facility, cadets observed a military working dog demonstration that showcased the role K-9 teams play in an installation.

The visit concluded with a windshield tour led by the 17th Training Wing Public Affairs office, providing cadets an overview of Goodfellow’s mission to train Airmen, Soldiers, Marines and international partners.

The engagement strengthened ties between the local community and the installation while offering students insight into military service, leadership and mission readiness.