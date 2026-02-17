Army Reserve, USACE align priorities during Engineering Program Review

Marisela Allen U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District January 2026 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District welcomed Army Reserve leaders and key stakeholders to Louisville, Kentucky, for the Army Reserve Engineering Program Review (EPR), held Jan. 13–14, 2026.

The biannual meeting serves as a vital opportunity for the Army Reserve and USACE to align on Military Construction (MILCON) priorities, review current program status, and coordinate on upcoming requirements. These working sessions strengthen partnerships across the enterprise and support mission readiness by ensuring program decisions are informed, transparent, and synchronized across all teams and partnerships.

The first day of the review opened with leadership engagement and program-level discussions, including organizational updates, priority initiatives, and a broad program overview. Army Reserve initiatives were also highlighted, reinforcing ongoing efforts to improve installation support and long-term lifecycle management. Topics also included information technology and service support coordination, followed by a detailed review of fiscal year 2026 operations and maintenance, Army Reserve (OMAR) requirements.

On day two, the EPR shifted to project execution discussions, allowing USACE project teams to provide updates and coordinate directly with Army Reserve leaders.

“Each EPR provides the opportunity for USACE to align with OCAR ARIMD, USARC G3/5/7 and each Readiness Division on how we are addressing ongoing challenges executing ongoing construction projects, where we are implementing programmatic changes based on lessons learned, and take in feedback based on their organizational perspectives,” said Jason Cain, Army Reserve Support Section chief. “This collaboration is essential and reflects the strong partnership we share in delivering facilities that support Army Reserve readiness.”

The Louisville District serves as the National Program Manager for planning and project management support for Army and Air Force Reserve center projects across the country. Through biannual engagements like the EPR, the district continues to strengthen collaboration and deliver quality facilities that support Soldiers, families, and mission requirements nationwide.