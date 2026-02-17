BAMC receives 2025 Digital Health Most Wired recognition

Courtesy Photo | Alejandro Gonzalez, Information Management Division chief, Army Lt. Col. Bruce Barnes,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Alejandro Gonzalez, Information Management Division chief, Army Lt. Col. Bruce Barnes, chief information officer, and Walter Walsh, deputy chief information officer, show the 2025 Digital Health Most Wired award at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026. Among the more than 50,000 facilities represented, BAMC ranked above its peers in key focus areas including infrastructure, cyber security, administration, supply chain, analytics/data management and patient engagement. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 – Brooke Army Medical Center has once again been named one of the nation’s “Most Wired” medical facilities for its innovative use of health information technology by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.



The mission of the CHIME HealthCare’s Most Wired program is to elevate the health and healthcare of communities around the world through the optimal use of information technology. The annual survey is designed to identify and recognize healthcare organizations that exemplify best practices through their adoption, implementation, and use of information technology.



“BAMC reached Level 8 achievement for both Acute and Ambulatory categories placing us amongst the top 11 hospitals in the state of Texas for digital health and the only Defense Health Agency facility recognized,” said Army Lt. Col. Bruce Barnes, BAMC’s chief information officer. “BAMC improved from last year’s Level 7 achievement primarily through a greater emphasis on emerging technologies.”



Among the more than 50,000 facilities represented, BAMC ranked above its peers in key focus areas including infrastructure, cyber security, administration, supply chain, analytics/data management and patient engagement.



The Digital Health Most Wired survey serves as a comprehensive evaluation and digital maturity report card for healthcare organizations across the globe. As success in digital transformation increasingly influences the quality and accessibility of care, this recognition program reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reshape the future of healthcare. This achievement extends beyond information technology to every area of the enterprise, symbolizing a collective commitment to advancing health and care through strategic digital initiatives.



“This incredible achievement is due to the dedication and hard work of our IMD (Information Management Department) team and the innovative and premiere culture that can only be found at BAMC,” Barnes said.