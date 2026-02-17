NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Contract for Mobile Operating Rooms at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California, a $15,637,425 firm-fixed-price construction contract for mobile operating rooms at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Work will be performed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and is anticipated to be completed by March 2026.

Fiscal year (FY) 2026 Defense Health program funds in the amount of $15,637,425 will be obligated at time of the award and will expire at the end of the FY.

This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(2), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2, Unusual and compelling urgency.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-C-0006).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana. As a key component of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides strategic leadership through the Regional Engineer, ensuring the region’s infrastructure and facilities are managed with efficiency, effectiveness, and long-term sustainability.

