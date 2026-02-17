(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Contract for Mobile Operating Rooms at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

    NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California, a $15,637,425 firm-fixed-price construction contract for mobile operating rooms at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

    Work will be performed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and is anticipated to be completed by March 2026.

    Fiscal year (FY) 2026 Defense Health program funds in the amount of $15,637,425 will be obligated at time of the award and will expire at the end of the FY.

    This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(2), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2, Unusual and compelling urgency.

    NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-C-0006).

    NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana. As a key component of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides strategic leadership through the Regional Engineer, ensuring the region’s infrastructure and facilities are managed with efficiency, effectiveness, and long-term sustainability.

    For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 09:35
    Story ID: 558220
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Awards Contract for Mobile Operating Rooms at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version