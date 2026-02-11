(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Australia, Philippines, and U.S. Conduct a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    JAPAN

    02.16.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA — The combined armed forces of Australia, the Philippines, and the United States, demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific while conducting a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 15-16, 2026.

    As the first multilateral MCA of 2026, this event built on previous MCAs and our continuous operations together, which strengthen the interoperability of our armed and defense forces and their doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures. This MCA focused on conducting visual information drills and replenishment-at-sea.

    MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.

    Participating units included Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156), Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, Philippine Navy Jose Miguel Malvar-class guided missile frigate BRP Diego Silang (FFG 7), AW109 helicopter, Philippine Air Force’s FA-50 fighter jets, A-29 Super Tucano, C-208B, a Sokol Search and Rescue helicopter, Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701), U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), and a P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4.

    The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, and respect for all nations’ maritime rights under international law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

