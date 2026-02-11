Leadership, Vision, Excellence: Iwo Jima Sailor Awarded Prestigious Admiral Zumwalt Award for Visionary Leadership Your browser does not support the audio element.

Visionary leadership, operational excellence, and humility: these are but a few traits that make an effective leader within the U.S. Navy. To recognize Sailors who exemplify these traits, the Surface Navy Associations (SNA) Executive Committee has created the Admiral Zumwalt Award for Visionary Leadership.



For the 2025 Admiral Zumwalt Award for Visionary Leadership for E-3– E-6, SNA recognized Interior Communications (IC) Specialist Third Class Sade Samuel, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), for her display of outstanding leadership, technical expertise, and determined mindset.



To be eligible for the award, a Sailor must be nominated by one of their junior peers, and show traits that mark them as an excellent and strong leader with the ability to adapt to any situation. Samuel was nominated for the award by Interior Communications Specialist Seaman Shailah Williams, who saw the exceptional work Samuel had done aboard Iwo Jima.



“The nomination was kept a secret until it was announced,” said Samuel who expressed her surprise at being nominated. “I thought most hard work goes unnoticed, because it’s expected, I didn’t know I could get awarded for the love of the work.”



While aboard Iwo Jima, Samuel advocated for and pushed her fellow ICs to qualify in all areas of their rate and improve their overall knowledge and expertise about restoring highly sensitive and technologically advanced systems aboard the ship. Samuel’s motivating attitude led to a high level of accomplishment within her department and a perfect score for her division’s maintenance requirements in spite of the reduced work force in the shop. Some of the systems Samuel would help restore included the ship’s steering system, Moriah Wind System, Boiler Control Console, Boiler Camera System, TV-DTS, and the Integrated Voice Network.



In addition to maintaining these systems and motivating her Sailors to get qualified, Samuel played a key role in helping Iwo Jima pass various major ship-wide reviews, such as the Inspection and Survey (INSURV) and Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Her efforts during these evolutions earned her a positive reputation throughout the command—and beyond. Samuel’s influence within upper-echelon commands proved that she was working well above her paygrade.



“I have a strong passion for working [with] and training other people,” said Samuel. “I am always open and willing to teach anyone what I know, and I’m not against learning new things. All of this knowledge is highly important to me.”



On top of her duties within the Interior Communication shop, she served Iwo Jima’s crew as one of the command’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocates—a critical team that provides service and care for those affected by sexual assault within the Navy. In addition, Samuel serves another collateral capacity by assisting in the repair locker when causalities occur aboard the ship.



“I like to believe I’m very passionate with helping other people with things that I am familiar with,” said Samuel. “All these programs are a necessity to keep the ship running. We are on a warship; this knowledge [isn’t just for the sake of] qualification, it could be used to save personnel.”



Inspired by Samuel’s willingness to train others, coupled with her work ethic and care she showed the crew, Williams decided the Zumwalt award was the perfect way to show appreciation to Samuel. Williams poured over the requirements and saw that Samuel fit the prerequisites, so she submitted the package in late 2025 without Samuel’s knowledge.



A few months later in December 2025, an announcement came over Iwo Jima’s intercom system—Samuel had been chosen to receive the Admiral Zumwalt Award for Visionary Leadership for E-3– E-6. When Samuel heard this, she was in disbelief and honored she had been able to set an example for her peers.



“I would like to thank the Sailors who nominated me, I would never think they would go outside the box and want to nominate me,” said Samuel. “I just want my Sailors to know even if there is a finish line, don’t stop, keep going and don’t do it for recognition, do it for yourself satisfaction and your desire to extend your knowledge.”



Samuel, along with Williams, recently traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Surface Navy Association’s 2026 National Symposium held Jan. 14, 2026, where she would was honored with the award. After the ceremony, the duo would returned to Iwo Jima with award in tow.



Feeling great pride in her work and honor in receiving the award Samuel had one thing to say.



“I didn’t work to get the Zumwalt award, my work earned the Zumwalt award.”