(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS

    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS

    Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Two-year-old Rylynn Spitzig enjoys a cookie while waiting for her father, Illinois...... read more read more

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Story by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    More than 150 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 661st Engineer Construction Company returned to Illinois this month after completing their mission in the Middle East.
    About 50 Soldiers returned on February 7 and the remaining approximately 100 Soldiers returned on February 14 (Valentine’s Day). Both groups flew into Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Stellar Aviation in Springfield to throngs of family and friends.
    While deployed, the unit was based in Kuwait and built and maintained infrastructure for U.S. Forces serving in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.
    The unit, led by Capt. Larnell Brown and 1st Sgt. Jacob Stegall, mobilized on Aug 24, 2025, and held its mobilization ceremony in front of a crowd of several hundred family and well-wishers at Macomb High School.
    The 661st Engineer Construction Company was formed in 2005 in Sparta, Illinois. The unit deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 to 2012. It was re-stationed to Macomb in 2016. It was activated for both the COVID-19 in 2020 to 2021 and for the Presidential Inauguration security mission in 2020.
    Recently, the unit built a quarter mile running track at Marseilles Training Area saving the State of Illinois about $300,000. It also completed road repairs, parking lot expansions projects, building repairs and new construction at military training facilities in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The unit maintains and operates $37 million of construction equipment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 20:00
    Story ID: 558197
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: MACOMB, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS, by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS
    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welcome home
    National Guard
    engineers
    Army National Guard
    Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version