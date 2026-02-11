Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Two-year-old Rylynn Spitzig enjoys a cookie while waiting for her father, Illinois...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Two-year-old Rylynn Spitzig enjoys a cookie while waiting for her father, Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Brendin Spitzig to return from deployment. Approximately 100 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard's Macomb-based 661st Engineer Construction Company returned to Illinois from about 6-months in the Middle East on Feb. 14. The Soldiers landed at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Stellar Aviation in Springfield to throngs of family and friends. The unit built and maintained infrastructure for U.S. Forces serving in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS

More than 150 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 661st Engineer Construction Company returned to Illinois this month after completing their mission in the Middle East.

About 50 Soldiers returned on February 7 and the remaining approximately 100 Soldiers returned on February 14 (Valentine’s Day). Both groups flew into Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Stellar Aviation in Springfield to throngs of family and friends.

While deployed, the unit was based in Kuwait and built and maintained infrastructure for U.S. Forces serving in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.

The unit, led by Capt. Larnell Brown and 1st Sgt. Jacob Stegall, mobilized on Aug 24, 2025, and held its mobilization ceremony in front of a crowd of several hundred family and well-wishers at Macomb High School.

The 661st Engineer Construction Company was formed in 2005 in Sparta, Illinois. The unit deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 to 2012. It was re-stationed to Macomb in 2016. It was activated for both the COVID-19 in 2020 to 2021 and for the Presidential Inauguration security mission in 2020.

Recently, the unit built a quarter mile running track at Marseilles Training Area saving the State of Illinois about $300,000. It also completed road repairs, parking lot expansions projects, building repairs and new construction at military training facilities in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The unit maintains and operates $37 million of construction equipment.